Three Barrow County schools were on lockdown Thursday morning after three intruders were confronted at Winder-Barrow High School by local law enforcement agencies.
At 10:01 a.m., Barrow County dispatch was notified by a School Resource Officer (SRO) at WBHS that three males were running from him after he attempted to identify them.
Barrow County Sheriff's Office and Winder Police Department responded to the high school and immediately surrounded the school in an attempt to locate the intruders.
WBHS, as well as nearby Russell Middle and Winder Elementary schools, were locked down as a precautionary measure while searches of the high school, parking lots and adjacent streets were conducted by law enforcement.
The scene was deemed secure and lockdown status was lifted at 11:10 a.m.
A review of school video camera footage revealed the intruders exited the school and fled in a black car after being approached by the SRO.
The investigation into this case is ongoing as law enforcement works to confirm the identities of these three individuals.
Anyone with information regarding this case may contact the BCSO Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-307-3080 ext. 3083.
