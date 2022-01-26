Amanda Pariso of Winder was one of more than 9,700 Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement and was named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Latest Barrow News
- New COVID-19 decision matrix released by BCSS
- ENGLAND: 2022 Legislative Session, Week 2
- Iowa State University announces Dean’s List
- Kemp, Carr file lawsuit against Biden Administration to uphold Georgia Pathways
- BCSO makes arrests following narcotics investigation
- DRI's filed for large subdivisions in Winder and Statham
- Regional library director has 'the best job in the world'
- BOC wants to maximize use of ARP funds
Most Popular
Articles
- Movie trailer to be filmed in Winder Feb. 21
- Auburn man kills himself after shooting three female victims
- Recent arrests by Winder police
- Will false Trump electors’ attempt to hijack the Georgia vote be punished?
- Recent arrests around the county
- Winder industry acquired by investment firm
- Chamber celebrates 75th Annual Diamond Jubilee
- LETTER: Democrats have lied, too
- A Letter from State Representative Terry England
- Winder DDA considers ordinance allowing open containers downtown
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.