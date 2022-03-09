With election day just around the corner for the special election to fill the Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat, citizens new to the area voting March 15 might not be aware just how “special” this election is to so many of Winder’s lifelong residents, or how monumental this seat on the Board of Commissioners has been and will continue to be to both its constituents and the broader community.
This vacant seat isn’t just another seat on a county board. Over the last two decades, this seat hasn’t seen a myriad of political hopefuls come and go upon the conclusion of a four-year term or a shift in the political atmosphere as others have throughout the county and its municipalities.
On the contrary, the District 4 commissioner seat in Barrow County has been held by one man for 18 years, a man who, prior to his role as county commissioner, wasn’t a politician, a lawyer or a businessman. Instead, Isaiah Berry lived his life with a single purpose in mind - to serve others.
“He was not a politician, but a voice for the people,” said his daughter, Valencia “Lynn” Berry. He was a man of the people, a man of his word and a man of integrity, she said.
What kind of person could possibly fill the shoes of such a revered and beloved community leader? If he were alive today, who would he want to take his place on the county commission?
Although these questions have remained unspoken, community members who voted for Berry the last 18 years have undoubtedly pondered these same questions.
According to Lynn and his wife, Margie, the individual Berry would hope to fill his seat would be an individual of “the utmost honesty and integrity, a good communicator and one with purpose and vision for the betterment of Barrow County.”
“He was a godly man who was able to work and collaborate with anyone, in any situation, while bringing a calming presence,” they said. “An individual able to emulate those qualities we know would be on his wish list.”
According to Lynn, she would like to see someone with the values her father instilled in her and her siblings, which are “faith in God, love of family and being a man/woman of your word.” Also, “being careful of your words because you cannot take them back,” she added.
As a family, the Berry’s hope the individual that fills their father and husband’s seat “not afraid to stand on their beliefs, even if it means standing alone.”
He originally decided to run for public office because he felt he could help make a positive impact on the issues that directly affected the growth and development of Barrow’s schools and the community. Berry also wanted to help economic growth in the county by attracting more businesses to lay its foundations in Barrow. With economic growth comes an improved quality of life, which is the mission Berry remained laser-focused on throughout his career as county commissioner.
To illustrate Berry’s devotion to his position as county commissioner, Mrs. Berry vividly remembers her husband feeling the need to become more knowledgeable in all aspects of county government. When given the opportunity, Berry was one of only three commissioners to enroll in and graduate from the Commissioner's Advance Training Program, she said.
“If you’re going to do something, then do it to the best of your ability,” Lynn said her father would always say.
As a passionate public safety advocate, during his time as a county commissioner, the issues of greatest importance to Berry remained unchanged, which were “those that involved children and families and meeting the needs of the people in his district,” said Lynn.
Berry remained adamant about things such as putting lights at accident-prone intersections, ensuring sidewalks are available for children so they can walk to school safely and the overall conditions of city and county roadways. His family said he was “instrumental” in getting sidewalks put in every school zone.
Berry was particularly proud the county was able to obtain a county manager form of government during his tenure as well.
While some of his concerns were met and others still in progress, Berry also used his role as county commissioner to help independently solve some of the concerns of the citizens in his district.
Although he was concerned about the effect growth would have on the community and particularly the schools, at the same time, he remained “very optimistic about Barrow’s future,” - although he wasn’t too thrilled when his favorite restaurant, Fatz, was shut down, the family said.
A man of few words and with a servant’s heart of gold, it is no surprise Maya Angelou’s quote, “people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel,” are words he chose to live by and perhaps some good advice to the future District 4 county commissioner.
