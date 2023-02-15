The Winder City Council approved the following items during its voting session Tuesday, Feb. 7:
• An application for a preliminary plat approval for a property located at 59 North Broad Street, requesting to subdivide the parcel into two tracts. The council also approved a variance requested by the applicant from the city's comprehensive zoning ordinance, seeking relief from the 7,000 square foot minimum lot area requirement and the 80% maximum lot coverage area in a downtown zone (DT).
• An application for preliminary plat approval per the city's subdivision ordinance, requesting a boundary adjustment of 0.017 acres from 32 Bill Rutledge Road to 28 Bill Rutledge Road.
• A rezone request from two-family residential (R-2) to high-density, single-family residential (R-1B) for a property located at 150 West Candler Street. Also for this property, the council approved a preliminary plat to subdivide said property into three tracts zoned R-1B and a variance, requesting relief from the minimum front yard requirement of 35 feet to 29.7 feet and the minimum side street requirement of 20 feet to 11 feet of proposed “Lot 1” in a R-1B zone.
• A motion to approve an alcohol resolution for Dublin on Athens, March 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Jug Tavern Park.
• A purchase order in the amount of $69,718 to AMSCO Inc. for the purchase of a natural gas generator for the city's Customer Center. This project is a budgeted capital expense for FY23.
• A purchase order to BIS Digital for video and sound equipment for the police department interview rooms. The total cost is $25,000 and is a budgeted FY23 capital expense.
• A purchase order to Insight for the purchase of five Panasonic Toughbook and accessory bundles for the police department. The total cost is $27,195.
• A purchase order to Tyler Technologies for the purchase of Tax Management Suite to enable tax billing in City's ERP system. The total cost is $40,248.
• An emergency task order to the water and sewer annual contractor, The Dickerson Group Inc, to replace approximately 1,800 linear feet of 12" waterline along Atlanta Highway and Hog Mountain Road and amend the FY 23 Capital Improvement Plan to establish a project budget of $315,000 to be funded through the water and sewer enterprise fund.
• Surplusage of water department truck number 254 and public works truck numbers 48 and 61.
• Execution of a design build Memorandum of Understanding with the Georgia Department of Transportation for a natural gas line relocation at the intersection of State Route 316 and Barber Creek Road.
• A utility easement, under the agreed upon terms, for a property located at 88 W. Athens Street.
• Amendment to amend the fiscal year 2023 budget, including net amendments to raise the general fund by $1,279,500, the events and festivals fund by $64,588 and the 2018 SPLOST fund by $967,000. The SPLOST 2022 fund was reduced by $1,043,385.
• Participation in the National Opioid Settlement with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
OTHER ITEMS
• An application for annexation and rezoning from the city's comprehensive zoning ordinance, requesting annexation from unincorporated Barrow County agricultural (AG), neighborhood commercial (C-1) and community commercial (C-2) to City of Winder PUD, for properties located at 436 Monroe Highway, 0 Highway 11, 0 Monroe Highway, 0 Millsaps Road, 496 Monroe Highway, 468
Monroe Highway and 464 Monroe Highway was postponed at the request of the applicant.
• A request to appeal the denial of an occupational tax certificate (OTC) for the operation of a "group home", for a property located at 63 Williamson Street was denied.
