The Winder City Council approved the following items during its voting session Tuesday, Feb. 7:

• An application for a preliminary plat approval for a property located at 59 North Broad Street, requesting to subdivide the parcel into two tracts. The council also approved a variance requested by the applicant from the city's comprehensive zoning ordinance, seeking relief from the 7,000 square foot minimum lot area requirement and the 80% maximum lot coverage area in a downtown zone (DT).

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.