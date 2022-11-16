The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce announced its new Small Business Season initiative, which challenges everyone in the area to support small business this holiday season.

Beginning on Nov. 15, the Chamber will kick off its marketing efforts with a contest, culminating with a drawing for a $100 gift card. Throughout the holiday shopping season, the Chamber is encouraging consumers to “Think Small” and earmark at least part of their holiday spending in support of local small business.

