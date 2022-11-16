The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce announced its new Small Business Season initiative, which challenges everyone in the area to support small business this holiday season.
Beginning on Nov. 15, the Chamber will kick off its marketing efforts with a contest, culminating with a drawing for a $100 gift card. Throughout the holiday shopping season, the Chamber is encouraging consumers to “Think Small” and earmark at least part of their holiday spending in support of local small business.
“Small business is the backbone of our economy. 64% of our new jobs in the US come from small business. When people spend their dollars locally, more money stays local. On average, for every $100 sent locally, $68 of that stays here,” Barrow Chamber’s CEO Tommy Jennings said.
“By implementing Small Business Season, we hope to encourage people to patronize all sorts of small businesses this holiday.
In addition to wonderful retail options, there are dining establishments, personal service providers, even local artisans that need the community’s support. Small Business Season is a way to help residents develop a better appreciation for how their spending affects the local area and quality of life.”
In addition to increased marketing efforts, the Chamber is planning the following contest: Every time a person shops at a local small business throughout the greater Barrow County area, bring the receipt to the Barrow County Chamber office, at the corner of Broad Street and the railroad tracks in downtown Winder to be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card. The drawing will take place on Monday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.
“All businesses need one another. There’s a symbiotic relationship. But small business is the most endangered because many small businesses don’t operate with large cash reserves. When costs skyrocket, they feel it,” Jennings said.
ABOUT SMALL BUSINESS SEASON
Small Business Season™ is a free global marketing campaign created to help share the message and educate on the importance of supporting not just a local business, but neighbors and friends. Small businesses support the community by creating jobs as well as donating to non-profits, youth organizations and local events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.