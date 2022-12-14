Mr. and Mrs. Rolando Alvarez announce the graduation of their son, Jackson Alvarez, from the University of Georgia. Jackson, a double major within the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, received a bachelor’s degree in physics and a bachelor’s degree in computer science with an emphasis in applied data science.
While at UGA, Jackson was a four year member of the Redcoat Band and worked on the UGA Small Satellite Research Team. Most recently, he interned for a technology startup in Nashville, Tennessee focusing on full stack web development and building algorithms to help connect music students to available scholarships. Upon graduation, Jackson plans to pursue a career in the field of computer science.
