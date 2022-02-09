Teachers from Bear Creek Middle School and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy’s (BASA) Arts and Innovation Magnet Program (AIM) who received the Jackson EMC Bright Ideas grant for the 2021-2022 school year were recognized by the Barrow County School System (BCSS) superintendent and Board of Education during its meeting Feb. 2.
Bright Ideas is Jackson EMC’s grant program that awards funds for creative and innovative classroom projects developed by middle school teachers. “This program energizes the level of teaching, learning and overall educational experience,” said Chip Jakins, Jackson EMC president/CEO.
According to Jackson EMC, educators for grades six through eight can apply for up to $2,000 in grant funds for classroom projects that are not funded through general education dollars. Projects must involve students directly, provide a creative learning experience through innovative teaching methods, provide ongoing benefits to the students, create opportunities for teamwork and support the continuous improvement of education in Georgia.
“We know budgets can hinder classroom projects and that educators dip into their own pockets to help pay for their creative lesson plans,” said Jakins. “This program energizes the level of teaching, learning and overall educational experience.”
To fund the program, Jackson EMC rounds up monthly bills and uses the difference to give back to the community. This year’s cumulative total for middle schools in Barrow County totaled $12,620.
“We are blessed with partners all over and Jackson EMC is one of our folks who is always there to help us out,” said BCSS superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael.
The following teachers in BCSS were granted funds to support their classroom projects:
• Bear Creek Middle School’s Dr. Tonia Harbin awarded $1,908 to fund her weather station.
• Bear Creek Middle School’s Toni Sessions awarded $1,719 for fund her “Hopping into Dissection” for hands-on learning and frog dissections.
• AIM’s Ashley Bailey awarded $1,796 to fund STEM + Arts engagement project.
• AIM's Kristin Fuqua awarded $1,992 to fund robotics solutions for future learners
• AIM’s Jennifer Stockwell awarded $1,985 to fund lights, camera, communication project.
• AIM's Jennnifer Deckard awarded $1,224 for physical science gamified project.
• AIM's Paul Thornton $1,996 for a mobile recording studio.
