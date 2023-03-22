The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $69,550 in grants during its recent meeting, including $34,550 to organizations serving Barrow County.
· $20,000 to Hope Haven of Northeast Georgia, Athens, which serves adults with developmental disabilities in Banks, Barrow, Clarke and Jackson counties, for the community access kitchen expansion, including plumbing, electrical and appliances.
· $10,000 to Angel House, to provide entrance and program fees at the Gainesville recovery residence for women throughout the Jackson EMC service area with alcohol and/or drug addiction.
· $4,550 to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, for Project Lifesaver, a search and rescue program, operated by public safety agencies for at-risk individuals who are prone to wandering.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 209,122 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,816 grants to organizations and 420 grants to individuals, putting more than $19 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EM
