Familiarity with Joro spider development, it turns out, is a challenge even for the experts focusing on researching the showy arachnids, and likely much more so for homeowners and nature lovers simply observing their surroundings.
“Over time, as they continue to grow and molt, the body colorization changes. You don’t really start seeing the distinctively colored spiders as we have come to know them until they reach sexual maturity in the fall,” Hoebeke said, adding that maturity dates range from late August into September. “Up until that time, you have to be familiar with the juvenile forms.”
Rebekah Wallace, Early Detection and Distribution Mapping System (EDDMapS) coordinator at the UGA Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health, said well-meaning citizen-scientists can get a little overzealous despite having limited knowledge on the arachnids.
“There have been studies where citizen-scientists and experts both look at photos of a specific species, yet the experts will report less confidence in their identification,” Wallace said. “It’s because they know how much more can be out there.”
With the number of species out there and possible visual similarities between them, identification can be difficult, Wallace added. Entomological experts consider all these factors when identifying a subject.
“We don’t know for sure if they will or won’t have an ecological impact,” said Kamal Gandhi, professor of forest entomology in Warnell.
The Joro Watch team is pursuing a number of approaches to Joro spider research, looking into their impact on native species (like pollinators and native spiders), habitat, lifecycle and management. Until more research can be completed, all of the experts ask that the public be patient and help gather critical research data by monitoring spider populations in the environment.
“A lot of these spiderlings are hard to distinguish from each other,” Gandhi said. “We recommend not killing every spider. Wait and watch. Of course, if it’s in your path, remove it. But if it isn’t, leave it until you know for sure.”
The power of citizen-scientists
Schmidt encourages the public to get involved with ongoing research through the Joro Watch initiative, where individuals can report Joro spider sightings. Much-needed photos of potential Joro spiders will help scientists learn more about their development, web-location preferences and potential impacts to the environment.
As spiderlings mature, researchers are collecting images and specimens every two to three weeks to follow development and gain insight into what the future holds for the Joro spider in Georgia and beyond, said CAES entomologist Will Hudson.
Hudson fears that “Joro-mania” will cause hyperawareness and militant spider-hunting among the general public.
“That would be devastating for our native web spiders that are usually present in much lower numbers,” Hudson said.
Wallace, who manages more than 300,000 images of varying species in the Bugwood Images Database, said most reporting of Joro spider sightings over the past several years has taken place in August through October. They encourage the public to start reporting in late summer once the spiders begin to reach maturity.
Schmidt and Davis agree that Joros provide an opportunity to teach about spider behavior, an opportunity that can be more challenging with some native spiders that hide in leaves or have camouflage colorations.
“Observe the web and things inside the web. What is she doing? Are there any other spiders in the web? Take some pictures,” Schmidt suggested.
While many people have a deep-seated fear of spiders, Davis said much of it is learned fear, adding that children are not typically innately afraid of spiders. He said that the Joro spider offers an opportunity to overcome arachnophobia due to the species’ timid nature and their tendency to stay in one place over long periods.
“Get to know the spider — give it a name, teach your kids what they do,” Davis said. “There is a great, untapped opportunity here for Joros to teach kids — and adults — to break the cycle of arachnophobia.”
For more information on the Joro Watch initiative, visit jorowatch.org.
Jordan Powers is the public relations coordinator and writer for UGA's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
