Barrow County Courthouse
credit: Piedmont Superior Court

The Barrow County Superior Court issued an order Oct. 17 on the petition filed by the City of Winder and Meritage Homes of Georgia against the State of Georgia, Barrow County and the arbitration panel who ruled in the county’s favor over a proposed annexation request Aug. 29.

 In its petition, the city argued the panel’s decision was an exercise on an unconstitutionally granted power and constituted an abuse of discretion with respect to the grant of zoning authority to counties and municipalities. It also argued the annexation dispute resolution unconstitutionally delegate "police, zoning and land use powers" to the panel and violates the separation of powers provision of the Georgia Constitution.

