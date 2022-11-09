The Barrow County Superior Court issued an order Oct. 17 on the petition filed by the City of Winder and Meritage Homes of Georgia against the State of Georgia, Barrow County and the arbitration panel who ruled in the county’s favor over a proposed annexation request Aug. 29.
In its petition, the city argued the panel’s decision was an exercise on an unconstitutionally granted power and constituted an abuse of discretion with respect to the grant of zoning authority to counties and municipalities. It also argued the annexation dispute resolution unconstitutionally delegate "police, zoning and land use powers" to the panel and violates the separation of powers provision of the Georgia Constitution.
The city also contested the land recordation requirement, arguing the statutory waiting periods are unconstitutional.
According to the city, the arbitration process removes the powers of governance from the local elected delegation to a panel of elected representatives from other communities, who "essentially dictate zoning and land use outside of their per view.
The city contends that these decisions should be made by local elected officials, who live inside the wards that are affected, not an arbitration panel.
ZONING AUTHORITY
Most of Winder's allegations centered around the premise that the arbitration panel exercises zoning power, which the court found to be incorrect.
The court agreed with the county’s argument that the panel's attachment of conditions to the annexation application doesn't constitute a zoning decision and instead represents a limitation of the annexation authority delegated by the General Assembly to municipalities, concluding the panel's authority and actions do not constitute a zoning decision.
The court wrote in its order that the city overstates the nature of the decision to which the parties of the arbitration are bound, and in doing so, the city “ignores the early steps in the annexation process and focus solely on a singular aspect of the panel’s decision based on an assumption the city will automatically proceed with the annexation after the arbitration panel renders its decision.”
The court goes further, adding that rather than providing cities with unlimited authority to annex, the General Assembly subjects cities to various procedural requirements that are tied to its annexing authority.
“In order to exercise the delegated authority of the General Assembly to accomplish a locally controlled annexation, the city must 'opt in' to the statutory annexation procedures for the local annexation process and comply with its requirements," said the judge's order.
The stage of the process at which the arbitration panel renders its authority , the property remains in the unincorporated area with only the potential to be annexed, further debunking the city's claims.
Also contrary to the city's argument, the court asserts the arbitration panel's decision isn't a final decision on the zoning of a the parcel as the city retains the authority to annex with the conditions established by the panel or to abandon the annexation. The final step, the court ruled is left to the city, which can decide whether or not to annex the property.
"Then and only then would there be an exercise of the zoning powers resulting in a zoning decision upon the official action of the city."
STATUTORY WAITING PERIODS
Winder's petition also suggested the timing procedures providing for waiting periods during which a parcel may not be rezoned improperly vests zoning authority in the arbitration panel. The code says that if a parcel is annexed, it may not be rezoned by the city for one year and if the annexation is abandoned, it may not be rezoned by the county for one year. "these provisions do not constitute zoning decisions because they do not 'rezone' property," said the court, "they are merely procedural timing limitations on the substantive zoning authority."
SEPT. 6 ANNEXATION AND REZONE
The court found the city's Sept. 6 annexation and rezoning of the property was in violation of the annexation dispute resolution statute and the arbitration panel's decision.
The court granted the county permanent injunction relief to prevent the city from taking any further actions with the property unless it complies with and includes recommendations of the arbitration panel.
Should the city decide to proceed with annexation and rezoning consistent with the panel's decision, the conditions recommended by the panel were ordered to remain in place until one year after the date of the panel's findings.
The arbitration panel's final findings and recommendations upheld by the court are as follows:
"The portion of the property designated by the Barrow County Comprehensive Plan as falling within the rural neighborhood character area shall be zoned low-density single-family residential (R-1) per the City of Winder code. This will require a minimum lot size of 25,000 square feet. The other portion of the property designated as falling within the employment/industrial center character area shall be zoned neighborhood commercial (B-1) or industrial (I) per the Winder code. A stream shall serve as a natural physical boundary between the two character areas and future zoning of the property."
RESPONSE
Winder has appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court objecting to the court's dismissal of the State of Georgia on sovereign immunity grounds and maintains its position that the state's annexation laws are unconstitutional.
"The Council and the property owner are continuing to fight for the property owner’s right to annex and to protect the vote of the citizens of Winder, who elected their City Council to make zoning decisions. Winder citizens did not entrust the Board of Commissioners or an outside arbitration panel to make zoning decisions on their behalf."
