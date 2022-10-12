A Barrow County Superior Court judge issued an order to dismiss all of the City of Winder’s claims against the State of Georgia and to dismiss certain claims against Barrow County in an annexation dispute. Winder challenged the constitutionality of the annexation dispute arbitration procedure after it heard arguments from an arbitration panel, State of Georgia and Barrow County on multiple motions to dismiss Winder’s petition for judicial review during a hearing Sept. 27.
In its motion to dismiss, the state argued, “the primary issue in this case is whether the City of Winder may take advantage of the annexation powers explicitly delegated by the General Assembly while refusing to comply with reasonable conditions the General Assembly imposed as part of that delegation.”
“The answer is no, and Winder’s claims for relief should be denied,” read the arbitration panels’ and State of Georgia’s brief in opposition to judicial review.
“Winder cannot have it both ways – either it exercises the annexation powers delegated to it by the state, with the conditions attached, or it pursues annexation though local legislation at the next term of the General Assembly,” said the state’s brief.
BACKGROUND
The hearing followed the city’s appeal seeking judicial review of a decision made by an arbitration panel Aug. 9, which was initiated by the county’s objection to an annexation application submitted by Meritage Homes of Georgia seeking to rezone roughly 130 acres of property zoned in Barrow County’s agricultural (AG) district into the City of Winder’s Planned Unit Development district (PUD) to accommodate 321 townhome units with a proposed density of 2.48 units per acre along Pearl Pentecost and the West Winder Bypass.
The county’s primary objections stemmed from the proposed change in density as the proposed density more than doubles the most intensive residential zoning district permitted under the county’s Future Lane Use Map, which allows for only one unit per acre. The county also took a strong position on protecting the Future Land Use Map (FLUM), as the proposed zoning didn’t comply.
The development of the FLUM is a lengthy and thorough public process that includes a considerable amount of public input. Therefore, protecting the FLUM is analogous to protecting the interests of the community.
More specifically, the county was keen on ensuring the West Winder Bypass is developed per the plans mapped out in the FLUM, which designates it as a commercial and industrial corridor lined with townhomes, which is in line with what Winder seeks to accomplish, however, the PUD zoning district it seeks to annex into has not been updated to the city’s comprehensive plan.
The arbitration panel ultimately ruled that Barrow County’s objection to the annexation was valid as it would require significant changes to a county-maintained intersection that would cost up to $2 million and that Winder’s proposed zoning change differs substantially from Barrow County’s existing uses.
The panel recommended for one-year, one portion of the annexed property be zoned low density single-family residential and the other parcel be zoned neighborhood commercial (B-1), general commercial (B-2) or Industrial (I) per the Winder code.
Georgia law requires the city to either accept the recommendations of the arbitration panel and proceed with the remaining annexation process, or abandon the annexation proceeding altogether.
Shortly after the arbitration panel’s formal ruling was issued Aug. 31, the city brought the constitutional challenge through four separate counts, including judicial review for errors of fact or law, biases, misconduct or abused discretion on behalf of the arbitration panel, judicial review on the time required for filing appeals, a petition for certiorari and a petition for declaratory judgement asking the court to declare the annexation arbitration law unconstitutional and the decision of the panel “null and void and without effect.”
Meanwhile, during its next regularly scheduled council meeting Sept. 6, the city proceeded to annex and rezone the property under the zoning classification originally sought by the developer in the annexation application, rather than the zoning classification required by the arbitration panel in compliance with state law.
In its Oct. 3 order, the Barrow County Superior Court found the county satisfied the requirements for entering into a preliminary injunction to “maintain the status quo” pending a decision on the city’s request for judicial review to block the city from acting any further following its Sept. 6 decision to annex and rezone.
The dismissal of the claims against the state and the county prompted the city to file two new lawsuits in two different courts –against the state in Fulton Superior Court and against the county in Barrow Superior Court. In the city’s latest filings, the same allegations, challenging the constitutionality of the state’s law, are being made.
