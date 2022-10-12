Justice-graphic

A Barrow County Superior Court judge issued an order to dismiss all of the City of Winder’s claims against the State of Georgia and to dismiss certain claims against Barrow County in an annexation dispute. Winder challenged the constitutionality of the annexation dispute arbitration procedure after it heard arguments from an  arbitration panel, State of Georgia and Barrow County on multiple motions to dismiss Winder’s petition for judicial review during a hearing Sept. 27. 

In its motion to dismiss, the state argued, “the primary issue in this case is whether the City of Winder may take advantage of the annexation powers explicitly delegated by the General Assembly while refusing to comply with reasonable conditions the General Assembly imposed as part of that delegation.”

