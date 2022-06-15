A call to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office advised a man at 1399 Hwy. 124 in Auburn “shot the house up” June 1 around 1:30 p.m.
After arriving to the scene, clearing the residence and interviewing witnesses, officers were able to confirm Joseph Casper, of Auburn, was waving a 9mm handgun and pointing it at two female victims during a domestic dispute while a juvenile was present. Both female victims told officers Casper did not shoot at them, but into the air to try and scare them to leave.
Casper was arrested and charged with the following: receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; simple-assault -Family Violence; reckless conduct; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (not motor vehicles).
The following are other incidents recently reported to BCSO:
• Aggravated stalking; harassing communications May 17 at 7 Woodland Rd., Auburn, where a woman received approximately 220 messages from her estranged ex-boyfriend after obtaining a temporary protective order against him.
• Failure to register as sex offender/ failure to comply with requirements/provide false info May 18 at 1065 Puckett Rd., Auburn, where a sexual offender classified as a sexually dangerous predator moved out of the state without notifying his probation officer
• Simple battery-Family Violence May 21 at 614 Sleeping Meadow Ln., Bethlehem, where a man was struck in the head multiple times by his grandmother
• Reckless conduct; discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street May 21 at 208 Creekwood Rd., Winder, where a man reported seven subjects pulled up to his residence wearing Halloween costumes, pointed guns at him then left the area.
•
• DUI-alcohol May 22 at Hwy. 211 NW/Walden Rd, Winder, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
•
• Aggravated assault; simple battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence May 22 at 859 Old Thompson Mill Rd, Winder, where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Giving false name; probation violation May 22 at University Pkwy and Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; driving on the wrong side of the road May 22 at University Pkwy. /Patrick Mill Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license May 22 at Carl-Bethlehem Rd./Arch Tanner Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change May 22 at Rockwell Church Rd. NW/Michael Dr., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; failure to yield May 23 at Hwy. 211 NW/Covered Bridge Rd., Hoschton, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; unsafe lane change May 23 at University Pkwy. / Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Aggravated assault; simple battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children; pointing or aiming gun at another; reckless conduct May 24 at 1506 Farmington Way 507, Winder, where a man pointed a pistol at his stepson’s head during a domestic dispute.
• Violation of Family Violence order; simple battery-Family Violence; aggravated stalking May 26 at 897 Kendall Park Dr., where a domestic dispute occurred between a man and woman.
• Giving false information to law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; probation violation; hold for other agency May 26 at 460 Valley Trace, Winder, where officers followed-up on an illegal dumping/roadway obstruction case.
• Driving without a valid license May 27 at 1019 Cyperts Trail, Winder, where a car accident occurred.
• Expired license plate; driving while license suspended May 27 at Carl Bethlehem Rd./University Pkwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Speeding; driving while license suspended or revoked May 27 at 1407 Atlanta Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of methamphetamine May 27 at 889 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a suspicious person was reported.
• Theft by shoplifting May 28 at 658 Jefferson Hwy, Winder, where a woman shoplifted from Dollar General.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects May 28 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman was reported unconscious in a public bathroom.
• Theft by shoplifting, May 28 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man and woman attempted to shoplift merchandise valuing over $600.
• Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; hold for other agency; probation violation; driving while license suspended May 28 at 723 Hwy. 211 NW 300, Winder, where officers a suspect in a stabbing investigation was found to have multiple outstanding arrest warrants.
• Battery-Family Violence; criminal damage to property; cruelty to children; aggravated stalking May 29 at 929 Austin Rd., Winder, where a violent domestic dispute occurred.
• Following too closely; hold for other agency May 29 at Loganville Hwy./Carl-Bethlehem Rd, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle May 30 at 410 Blueberry Ln., Winder, where a hit and run occurred.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked; speeding May 31 at University Pkwy. and Craft Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• False imprisonment May 31 at 976 Coosawilla Dr., Winder, where a man blocked his girlfriend from leaving his residence with their children.
• Driving while license suspended May 31 at 1224 Bankhead Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence May 31 at 108 Treemont Way, Winder, where a woman hit her adult son with a bat.
• Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; simple-assault -Family Violence; reckless conduct; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (not motor vehicles) June 1 at 1399 Hwy. 124, Auburn, where a woman was shot at by her boyfriend
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects June 2 at Carl-Cedar Hill Rd./Woodview Dr., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; driving while license suspended June 2 at Monroe Hwy./ Punkin Juntion Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple assault-Family Violence; battery-Family Violence June 3 at 36 Quail Ct., Winder, where a physical altercation between a man and woman occurred.
• Driving without a valid license; operating unregistered vehicle; removing affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle June 3 at Atlanta Hwy SE and Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Terroristic threats June 3 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man threatened to slap a Walmart employee after she confronted him about possibly shoplifting.
• DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; consumption/open container of alcohol in passenger area June 4 at University Pkwy. and Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper stopping on roadway June 4 at University Pkwy. and Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted after a man fell asleep behind the wheel in a roadway
• Terroristic threats; theft by taking; criminal trespass-interference with property; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls June 4 at 249 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder, where a domestic dispute occurred
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; driving while license suspended; no headlights June 4 at Rooks Rd./ Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; failure to obey stop sign June 4 at Old Victron School Rd./Freeman Johnson Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; following too closely; consumption/open container of alcohol in passenger area June 5 at University Pkwy./ Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; speeding in construction zone June 5 at University Pkwy./ Wall Rd., Statham where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; furnishing, purchasing alcoholic beverages for persons below legal age; Class D license holder operating vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m. June 5 at University Pkwy./Patrick Mill Rd., Auburn, where a driver was pulled on the side of the road with a flat tire.
• Aggravated assault; false imprisonment; battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children-3rd degree (third or subsequent conviction) June 5 at 615 Joe’s Trail, Winder, where a man became violent with his wife during a domestic dispute.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving improper lane change June 5 at University Pkwy./ Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder, where a single vehicle accident occurred.
• Criminal damage to property; battery-Family Violence; simple assault- Family Violence; sexual battery June 5 at 921 Roxeywood Dr., Winder, where a physical domestic dispute occurred.
• Theft by conversion June 6 at 326 Cash Rd., Winder, where a man reported someone pawned his weed eater he let them borrow a few months ago.
