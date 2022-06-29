Kaitlyn Elizabeth Ellington of Winder graduated earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Mercer University's School of Medicine this spring and will her begin her residency in pediatrics in July.
Ellington received the Distinction in Service to the Community award for her work as a COVID volunteer and the LEADS Scholars Award from the Medical Association of Georgia.
Ellington is the daughter of Keith and Cindy Ellington of Winder and the granddaughter of John and Margaret Hemphill, of Winder, and Jerry and Bobbie Ellington, of Auburn.
