Gov. Brian Kemp continues to dominate former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in fundraising heading into their Republican gubernatorial primary showdown.
Kemp’s campaign had raised $22.4 million through the end of last month toward his bid for a second term, according to a report filed Monday with the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission.
Perdue, who is mounting a rare primary challenge against an incumbent governor, reported raising only $3.5 million as of April 30, including a $500,000 loan he made to his campaign.
Kemp also has a lot more to spend getting his message out to voters in the final weeks leading up to the May 24 GOP primary. The governor’s campaign had $10.7 million remaining in its treasury as of the end of last month, compared to just less than $900,000 left for Perdue.
Three other Republican candidates for governor lag far behind Kemp and Perdue in the battle for bucks.
Educator Kandiss Taylor had not filed a report with the state covering February, March, and April as of Tuesday. Her campaign had raised about $175,000 as of the end of January.
Conservative activist Catherine Davis had raised only $13,777 through April 30, while Tom Williams hadn’t raised or spent any money, according to his report to the state.
