Massei GFB Award

Pictured (from left): GFB President Tom McCall and Georgia EMC Public Relations Representative Andy Paul present the award to Massei along with Lily Baucom, executive director of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture

 Submitted photo

Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) presented Barrow County teacher Monica Massei its 2022 Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award during the organization’s 85th annual convention on Jekyll Island in December.

Massei, who teaches gifted resources for first and second grades at Kennedy Elementary School, was recognized for incorporating information about agriculture into her classes, while meeting curriculum requirements, to show her students how agriculture impacts their daily lives. 

