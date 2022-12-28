Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) presented Barrow County teacher Monica Massei its 2022 Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award during the organization’s 85th annual convention on Jekyll Island in December.
Massei, who teaches gifted resources for first and second grades at Kennedy Elementary School, was recognized for incorporating information about agriculture into her classes, while meeting curriculum requirements, to show her students how agriculture impacts their daily lives.
Activities Massei did with her students include: adopting a cow through the Dairy Alliance’s Adopt a Cow program; planting a variety of vegetables in the school garden that the students harvested and the school cafeteria prepared such as sweet potatoes and okra; and learning about food nutrition and how to read food labels.
“I can teach every curriculum standard through agriculture. We read, solve math problems, learn history and create art,” Massei said. “We use our muscles harvesting, digging, planting, watering and weeding.”
Last year, Massei and her students began raising goats. The students researched the supplies they would need to house and feed their three goats and then made and sold pickles to raise funds to supplement the donations they received from local businesses for the project.
“Our students adore our baby goats. Several of our students who are disinterested in school love to engage with our pet goats,” Massei said. “My students love learning about agriculture and all it has to offer. They look forward to learning something new and take pride in raising animals that belong to them.”
Barrow County Farm Bureau (BCFB) nominated Massei for the award. BCFB volunteers have teamed up with Massei to read accurate ag books to her classes and lead hands-on activities that reiterate the things they learned about in the books. BCFB also sponsors an Ag Day for Kennedy Elementary and bought goats for Massei’s students to raise and supplies for the school’s gardens.
As the award winner, Massei received a $500 prize courtesy of Georgia EMC and an expense-paid trip to the 2023 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference currently set for late June in Orlando, Florida, sponsored by the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture.
Massei, who has taught school for 23 years, has taught at Kennedy Elementary for the last eight years. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood/Elementary from the University of Alabama along with a Masters of Gifted Education. She earned an ED. S in teacher leadership/brain research from Nova Southeastern University.
Massei was named Kennedy Elementary’s 2017 Teacher of the Year. She has received numerous grants to fund the Ag in the Classroom projects that she does with her students. She is a member of the Georgia Association for Gifted Children.
Georgia Farm Bureau coordinates its annual AITC Teacher of the Year, which is sponsored by Georgia EMC and the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture.
