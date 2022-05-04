Kidnapping and false imprisonment among the following incidents reported to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office April 19 through April 27:
• Kidnapping; false imprisonment; driving while license suspended; fleeing or attempting to flee law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; reckless driving; improper lane change; insufficient use of turn-signals; speeding in construction zone; speeding; failure to obey traffic control device; failure to obey stop signal; driving on wrong side of the road; improper passing in no passing zone at University Parkway and Jackson Trail Road, Winder, where a high speed vehicle pursuit involving a kidnapped victim ended with an immobilization technique by police.
• Criminal trespass at 1193 Carl-Bethlehem Road, where a man reported his wife threw a brick at his truck window during a domestic dispute.
• Battery- Family Violence Act (FVA) at 731 Highway 211 NW, Winder, where a woman was hit several times in the face and arm by a man while inside a moving vehicle.
• Possession and use of drug related objects at 916 Loganville Highway, Bethlehem, where suspicious activity was reported.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony at 1953 Diamond Ridge Drive, Statham, where a man was caught on camera breaking into a vehicle.
• Driving while license suspended; failure to yield for emergency vehicle at Creekwood Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hit and run at Carl Bethlehem Road and Kennedy Sells Road NW, Auburn, where a man reported being sideswiped by a woman while she attempted to change lanes.
• Driving while license suspended; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration at Bankhead Highway and Pierce Road, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal use of an article with altered identification mark at 246 Englewood Rd., Winder, where a Taurus revolver Model 605 stainless steel, .357 mag., 5 shot with a two-inch barrel with the serial and model number completely removed was turned over to police.
• Purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sell of marijuana; marijuana possession less than one ounce; speeding; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; highway littering at Atlanta Highway SE and Hardigree Dr., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by receiving; driving without a valid license; receipt, possession of transfer of firearm by a convicted felon at Hog Mountain Road and Argonne Rd., Winder, where Winder PD and BCSO initiated a felony traffic stop of a stolen vehicle and found a .25 caliber F.I.E. Titan handgun.
• Criminal trespass; simple assault (FVA); theft by taking; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer at 414 Gladiola Dr., Auburn, where a domestic disturbance between two women occurred.
• Theft by shoplifting at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman stole $70 worth of merchandise.
• Public drunk at 912 Loganville Highway, Bethlehem, where a woman reported a male seen striking a female in a parked vehicle.
• Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects at 440 Atlanta Highway, Winder (Walmart), where store security staff reported suspects refusing to comply.
• Probation violation; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects at 916 Loganville Highway, Bethlehem, where a suspicious vehicle was observed parked behind a business.
• Improper lane change; driving without a valid license at Argonne Road and Corinth Church Rd., Winder, where a single vehicle crash occurred.
• Possession of cocaine; possession of Schedule II controlled substance; marijuana possession less than one ounce; expired license plate at Carl-Midway Church Road and 6th St., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; speeding in constriction zone at University Pkwy. and Jackson Trail Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; speeding in construction zone at University Pkwy. And Jackson Trail Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended and speeding at University Pkwy. and Wall Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
