On Saturday, April 16, aspiring football players from Barrow County gathered at Victor Lord Park to attend Kids and Pros Football Camp, a one-day camp hosted by former Falcons player, Buddy Curry.
Curry was joined by Bobby Butler, a 12-year Falcon player; Michael Haynes, a 10-year Falcons and Saints player; Robert Moore, a four-year Falcons player; Marquis Floyd, a 13-year Arena League player; Bobby Howard, a three-year Jets player and more along with his wife and two sons.
Kids and Pros Football Camp offers a four-hour free coaching and training camp for youth around the country with a goal of teaching parents and players the importance of teamwork, not just in football, but in all areas of life throughout both childhood and adulthood.
The purpose of the camp is to teach kids, not only the fundamentals of football, but also the mentality needed to be a team player.
"When I say integrity, you say do the right thing," Butler said to the kids during his pep talk.
"When I say perseverance, you say never quit. When I say excellent, I want you to say exceed expectations. When I say teamwork, I want you to say respect each other."
In 2001, Curry said he came up with the idea of the camp after he saw Butler speaking to a group of kids about the game and he was inspired at the way the kids locked their eyes on him and listened to his every word.
"I thought we could do something very impactful with the platform we have," said Curry.
They use this camp to show the kids how to catch, block, stand and run, but not before teaching them what it means to play on a team.
"Be willing to give your teammates respect," said Butler.
"If you encourage each other as a team and love the guys on your team, you'll do great things."
"Teamwork is about one accord, which is coming together as a group collectively and doing something great."
"It's like nothing else, I promise you," Butler told campers.
While Butler was talking with the kids, Curry took the parents aside to talk with them about the correct way to fit a football uniform as a preventative measure to avoid concussions. In regards to concussions, Curry told parents, "when in doubt, sit them out."
Curry also told stories about coaching his sons, when he felt that perhaps he shouldn't have, and the importance of keeping parenthood top priority over coaching.
"I took off the coaching hat, and I learned how to be a dad," he said. "It took me almost screwing up my first three sons to be a dad, to be a cheerleader."
Curry and Butler have hosted over 300 Kids and Pros camps across the United States over the last 21 years. There are no current plans for a second camp at Victor Lord Park although there is talk of training coaches in the Barrow County area.
For more information, visit the camp's Facebook page www.facebook.com/kidsandpros
