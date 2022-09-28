The first multi-million-dollar, stormwater specific, rehabilitation project is finally underway in the City of Winder.
This project began in 2018, when the initial engineering and design began, and will consist of several phases over the next two years. The construction contract was awarded to Garney Construction in Dec. 2021, however, the lead-time on the needed materials created a nine-month delay.
The project has been the reason for recent detours, lane closures and heavy equipment seen along Midland Avenue and intersecting roads earlier this week.
The project encompasses areas around the intersection of Kimball Street, Hamilton Avenue and the Mayors Walk Park. Currently these low-lying intersections hold water when the city experiences rainfall. When this project is finished these areas will finally have flooding relief, according to Winder assistant city administrator, Roger Wilhelm.
“This project will collect the stormwater and direct it to the underground culvert structure and discharge it directly to the creek,” said Wilhelm.
The city has invested $2.75 million in this project, which was funded by stormwater fees. According to the city, the new infrastructure is made of precast concrete panels, which are projected to last for more than 80 years.
The new drainage structure will be delivered in sections on a flatbed, then lifted by equipment and installed in the trenches and finally secured together. The panels weigh roughly 4,300 pounds and cost over $1,200 per linear foot, according to the city.
All this work is in the name of progress, according to Winder Mayor David Maynard.
“In recent weeks you may have noticed a lot of orange barrels and yellow tractors on the streets of Winder. Two significant utility projects are underway, one is a water line replacement on N. Midland Avenue. The other is a major stormwater improvement stretching from the Mayors Walk northward across Midland Avenue. Both projects involve replacing or relocating multiple other utility lines in addition to the one driving the work."
"While you may be inconvenienced for a few months, these projects should provide comprehensive, long-term solutions to some of the city’s water and stormwater infrastructure,” Maynard said.
The estimated completion date for this project in early Spring 2023.
