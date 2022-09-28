The first multi-million-dollar, stormwater specific, rehabilitation project is finally underway in the City of Winder.

This project began in 2018, when the initial engineering and design began, and will consist of several phases over the next two years. The construction contract was awarded to Garney Construction in Dec. 2021, however, the lead-time on the needed materials created a nine-month delay.

Locations

