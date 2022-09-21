In week five, Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA) had a good football game on its hands against - until it didn’t.

BCA led 14-7 after the first quarter and never looked back from there as they forged ahead in route to a 38-13 smashing of Georgia Force Christian Blue Knights.

