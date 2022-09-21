In week five, Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA) had a good football game on its hands against - until it didn’t.
BCA led 14-7 after the first quarter and never looked back from there as they forged ahead in route to a 38-13 smashing of Georgia Force Christian Blue Knights.
Senior kicker Brady Logan jumped to a different phase of the game for this win, as he played quarterback for the Knights.
He showed veteran presence behind center, leading the passing attack as a complement to the run game. Logan threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns on efficient passing splits.
Both of those passing touchdowns came from a connection from Logan to junior receiver Elijah Goddard, who also had 100 total yards.
What’s more, one of those scores came on an explosive 88-yard reception, breaking away from the Blue Knights’ defense to extend the Knights lead in the contest.
As is the focus each week for head coach Bruce Lane, the run game thrived once again for BCA.
Junior running back Joshua Adams ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in the game. As a support back for Adams, senior Ben Reed had 40 yards and a score on four carries, including a 30-yard rush.
Turnovers were a struggle for Georgia Force Christian as the Blue Knights threw four interceptions in the game and were forced to bench their starting quarterback midway through the contest.
Still, that wasn't enough for the Blue Knights as both quarterbacks posted similar starts – excluding the interceptions – leading to a stale offense.
For week six, Bethlehem Christian prepares to travel to King’s Ridge Christian to take on the Tigers in its last non-region game of the season Friday, Sept. 23.
