Bethlehem Christian (BCA) [3-0] has its sights set on maintaining its perfect season against Augusta Christian (2-1) Friday, Sept. 9. 

The Lions boast an athletically gifted roster. According to head coach Bruce Lane, they are potentially the most athletic team they’ve faced to date. While they don’t have the size of the Knights’ other opponents, they make up for that with speed, a concern for Lane. 

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.