Bethlehem Christian (BCA) [3-0] has its sights set on maintaining its perfect season against Augusta Christian (2-1) Friday, Sept. 9.
The Lions boast an athletically gifted roster. According to head coach Bruce Lane, they are potentially the most athletic team they’ve faced to date. While they don’t have the size of the Knights’ other opponents, they make up for that with speed, a concern for Lane.
“We just have to play assignment football,” he said. “We’re gonna dial up a good scheme. We just have to make sure we’re in the right place prior to the snap of the ball.
Injuries are plaguing the Knights, as a number of players sat out in their 16-12 win over the Heathwood Hall Highlanders last week. Nate Campbell and Cody Craft, two starting offensive linemen, were hurt going into the game.
According to Lane, Campbell and Craft are in the recovery stages. He hopes to have them back later in the week before Friday’s game against the Lions.
Furthermore, senior receiver/defensive back Miles Jernigan suffered an injury of his own during the game. He had an MRI done, but there aren’t any updates on his status for the rest of the season.
“Hopefully, it’s not very serious,” Lane said. “It was a non-contact injury, and I think the wet weather had something to do with his ability to plant his foot in the ground. It’s just one of those things that you see from time-to-time on all levels.”
“You hate to see injuries of any kind, but especially when a guy goes down with a knee injury when there’s been no contact.”
Junior linebacker Wilson Farr is also out with a season-ending injury.
Lane maintains his “next man up” mentality in the midst of injury prevalence in his locker room.
“We’re preparing and getting people ready to step up and play,” Lane said. “We’ll be double prepared in case players go down.”
A combined effort from sophomores Robert York, Caleb Elliott, Nick Todd and Brooks Fry helped the Knights maintain their force up front.
“We feel good about our kids’ play last week, stepping in for those hurt players,” Lane said. “That’s a part of football. Very few teams go through a season without some nicks and bruises. We’ve just had more than our fair share of them.”
