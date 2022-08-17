Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA) will open their regular season slate by hosting Augusta Prep, who they defeated last year.
According to head coach Bruce Lane, the Cavaliers are coming off some coaching changes and struggles in the regular season, including a 4-7 season finish last year.
While that may be the case, Lane also acknowledged his own team’s struggles that manifested themselves in the form of turnovers against Augusta Prep last year. What’s more, the team also had issues with turnovers in their 31-28 scrimmage loss against Lanier Christian this season. This will be a focal point for the Knights, who will likely attempt to take advantage of that struggle point in their upcoming rematch this Friday.
“Our message for this week is that we’re playing a team that feels like they’re better than us and that they really should have won the football game last year,” Lane said.
“They have some new enthusiasm by having some new blood and we gotta be ready to play. They have some really good football players, but we do too.”
“It’s just a matter of us playing up to our level and controlling the things we can control, because we can’t control what they do. If we do that, we’ll have an opportunity every friday to be successful.”
The Knights were undefeated before last year’s showdown with the Cavaliers, and their win lifted them to 4-0 on the season. However, the win doesn’t tell the entire story for Lane.
“We played them last year and kind of snuck out of there with a 28-27 win,” Lane said. “So, we were grateful for that. I don’t believe that we played as well as we were capable of.”
Furthermore, the win did not come without strong efforts from both teams, although the Cavaliers were getting the best of the Knights headed into the fourth quarter. They started the final period with a lead of 21-14, before quarterback Ben Reed scored twice to put the Knights on top. The first was a six-yard touchdown pass to Ty Whiting, who has now graduated. The second was an explosive 49-yard touchdown late in the game.
The controversy did not end there, as the Cavaliers bounced back and scored a touchdown that would have tied the game up. However, they missed the extra point, which opened the door for the Knights to hold on and win.
“We were able to rally from a deficit and come back to win the football game and hold on at the very end,” Lane said. “So, it really doesn’t matter whether you win by one, or whether you win by 65. a W is a W, and that’s what we were trying to come out with every week.”
Reed and current senior Joshua Adams both had strong performances in the come-from-behind victory on the road. Reed finished with 6-of-8 passing splits for 51 yards and a touchdown. He also had 104 rushing yards and the game-winning score with 10 carries. Joshua Adams ran for 156 yards on 18 carries and had two touchdowns, including one 57-yard breakaway early on. Coach Lane will look for similar production from both players in the season opener.
