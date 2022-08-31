Bethlehem Christian (BCA) traveled to Cherokee Christian and won 17-14 behind a third quarter touchdown by junior Joshua Adams.
Bethlehem Christian (BCA) traveled to Cherokee Christian and won 17-14 behind a third quarter touchdown by junior Joshua Adams.
From there, the Knights maintained the lead by managing the clock and successfully playing the possession game.
The Knights kicked an early field goal to take the lead, which was met by a touchdown by the Warriors. In the second quarter, they scored a touchdown each, bringing the score 14-10 at the half.
One of the focuses coming into the game was defensive intensity, given the explosiveness of the Warriors to start the season.
The Knights were effective in withstanding their offensive attack, forcing three turnovers by the Warriors, which consisted of two interceptions and a fumble.
Sophomore linebacker Caleb Craft and sophomore defensive back Johnny Blue picked those passes off, getting one interception each. Blue also forced the fumble, which was recovered by sophomore lineman Caleb Elliot.
“That’s an emphasis for us every week – to win the turnover battle,” head coach Bruce Lane said.
“Our kids work really hard on that every practice to do that, and I thought we did a great job of that Friday. We were able to a great job of stopping some of their drives and giving ourselves good field position.”
BCA will have the chance to continue its winning streak as the team returns home to face Heathwood Hall Friday, Sept. 2.
