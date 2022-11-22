A dominant season resulted in a disappointing end as Bethlehem Christian (10-2) was put out of the playoffs with a 62-0 road loss to St. Anne-Pacelli (10-1) Friday night.
The Knights’ offense was never able to get out the gates, as the Viking defense had a response for every trick in head coach Bruce Lane’s playbook.
The center of BCA’s offense throughout the season – the run game – never got into a rhythm in the game. Junior running back Joshua Adams only had 49 yards on 20 carries in the game.
For context, prior to the playoff matchup, Adams averaged over 104 yards per game with a touchdown per game.
Still, the Vikings completely took him out of BCA’s equation, which set up the table for the Knights being shut out.
Senior quarterback Ben Reed had been more involved in the offense at the latter part of the season, as teams began to focus on the Knights’ rushing attack – similar to what the Vikings did Friday night.
However, Reed was unable to be a supplement source of offensive power, only passing nine times for 19 yards. He was even less influential on the ground, because he ran for negative yardage (-12) against the stout Viking defense.
Nevertheless, Lane and his team will look to carry much of the established culture into next season after a disappointing loss Friday night.
