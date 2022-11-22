BCA

BCA's Ben Reed at practice before their playoff game.

A dominant season resulted in a disappointing end as Bethlehem Christian (10-2) was put out of the playoffs with a 62-0 road loss to St. Anne-Pacelli (10-1) Friday night.

The Knights’ offense was never able to get out the gates, as the Viking defense had a response for every trick in head coach Bruce Lane’s playbook.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.