Bethlehem Christian (BCA) defeated Heathwood Hall 16-12 in their first-ever matchup in program history.
The Knights got off to a strong start to the contest with two early touchdowns, both by junior running back Joshua Adams. Alongside his two scores, Adams also rushed for 121 yards on 25 carries, including an explosive 25-yard run.
The Highlanders had a strong attempt to comeback in the second half after going into halftime down 16-0, but the Knights held their own after giving up two scores after halftime.
BCA forced four turnovers in the evening, including a first-half safety and three interceptions. Those interceptions came from sophomore Caleb Craft and seniors Miles Jernigan and Ben Reed. Although it doesn’t count for official turnover statistics, a fourth interception came from Johnny Blue in a critical situation on a two-point conversion attempt by Heathwood Hall.
“I was really pleased with the resiliency of our football team,” head coach Bruce Lane said. “They fight hard. They don’t give up, nor hang their head when things don’t seem to go the right way. They face adversity.”
The kicking game for the Knights was integral in their win. Senior Brady Logan continued his perfect season by making both of his extra-point attempts. Logan has now made all eight of his PATs and also made his only field goal attempt earlier in the season.
The field position game was also won by the Knights as Reed punted five times for an average of 40.2 yards. Two of those punts were inside the Highlanders’ 10-yard line, making their offense work harder to score.
BCA now gears up for the second game in its three-game home stretch, in which the Knights will take on the Augusta Christian Lions Friday, Sept. 9.
