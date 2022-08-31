Winder-Barrow softball dominated its performance in the college showcase at Victor Lord Park in Winder Saturday, Aug. 27, where the Lady Bulldoggs shutout both opponents. They dominated West Lake 15-0 and Pace Academy 12-0, both by mercy rule.
According to Winder-Barrow pitching coach Alyssa Johnson, the team’s hard work throughout the season has shown, and they have “ran teams into the ground” as a result.
“Today’s wins are just going to lift their confidence even more,” she said.
“They’re going to keep playing hard and they’re going to keep staying on top.”
The showcase drew teams from around Georgia, where each group played in two match-ups in front of college coaches and scouts, including from the University of Georgia, Georgia Southern University and Lander University.
“It’s a great way for colleges to come out and see the girls play,” Johnson said.
The showcase preceded a week of three “big games” for the Bulldoggs.
Monday, Aug. 29, the Lady Doggs faced-off against North Oconee on the road and dominated 7-1. The team traveled to Athens Tuesday, Aug. 30, to compete against Clarke Central (3-6), and again won as the visiting team
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Bulldoggs travel to Jefferson to take on the Dragons in the second region game of the season.
