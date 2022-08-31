Winder-Barrow softball dominated its performance in the college showcase at Victor Lord Park in Winder Saturday, Aug. 27, where the Lady Bulldoggs shutout both opponents. They dominated West Lake  15-0 and Pace Academy 12-0, both by mercy rule. 

According to Winder-Barrow pitching coach Alyssa Johnson, the team’s hard work throughout the season has shown, and they have “ran teams into the ground” as a result. 

