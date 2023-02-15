No. 7 Winder-Barrow (6-20 overall, 3-9 region) was able to pull of the 48-36 win over No. 6 Clarke Central Saturday in the play-in game for the region tournament.

The win came behind a 21-11 run by the Lady Bulldoggs in the final 11 minutes of the contest. Seniors Trinity Maxey and Alana Daniels and junior Shakira Heard took over the game at that point, scoring a bulk of the points to lead their team to the big win.

