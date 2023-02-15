No. 7 Winder-Barrow (6-20 overall, 3-9 region) was able to pull of the 48-36 win over No. 6 Clarke Central Saturday in the play-in game for the region tournament.
The win came behind a 21-11 run by the Lady Bulldoggs in the final 11 minutes of the contest. Seniors Trinity Maxey and Alana Daniels and junior Shakira Heard took over the game at that point, scoring a bulk of the points to lead their team to the big win.
Although the game was played in Winder-Barrow’s home gym, the Lady Bulldoggs wore their away jersey, per the rules as they were the lower seed in the game. Head coach Kimberly Garren used that as fuel to motivate and push her team to the win.
“It's like I told the kids: I enjoy being the team in the away uniform,” Garren said. “That just should fire you up, because you're the team that's not supposed to win. We have the opportunity to send two teams home (that will be wearing) white, and it starts tonight.”
“I knew (this would be a good game) when they came in today at shootaround, they all showed up early, they got up extra shots. They wanted to win, so it was a huge win going into Flowery Branch on Monday. “
However, Winder-Barrow was unable to capitalize on its opportunity in the opening round of the region tournament Monday night, suffering a tough 59-39 loss to Flowery Branch after a 21-4 run by the Lady Falcons to close the first quarter.
Maxey finished with 18 in the loss, while Daniels finished with 17 of her own.
The final three quarters were much closer than the first as the Lady Falcons only outscored the Lady Bulldoggs 38-34 in those periods, but Winder-Barrow’s effort wasn’t enough to come away with the win.
“One thing I told them at the end of the game: We played even with them, 25-25 in the second half,” Garren said. “I told them they had to put four quarters together. I looked at the seniors and said, ‘That's not just a basketball thing. That's a life thing. When other people are tired, and you're tired, you push harder. You never quit. It's constant effort, consistent effort. If you want to push and be successful.’”
