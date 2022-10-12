Winder-Barrow softball (15-8, 10-6) is winding down its regular season tied for second place in Region 8-5A with Eastside (14-9, 10-6).
The last week of games for both teams is essential, and Winder-Barrow achieved a significant run-rule win over Heritage Monday. In the 8-0 win, the Bulldoggs appeared to be dominant in their defense, shutting out the Patriots.
What’s more, Winder-Barrow’s offense activated in the sixth inning.
It started with a home run from senior Ashlyn Christy that put the Bulldoggs up 5-0 with no outs in the inning. Shortly after, senior Abby Polk scored an infield home run, securing four runs in the process.
Meanwhile, Eastside also won Monday, beating Clarke Central 16-2 at home. As a result, Winder-Barrow remains tied with Eastside for the second spot in the division.
The Bulldoggs hope to take sole possession of runner-up when they travel to Clarke Central to take on the Gladiators (6-19, 1-15) Wednesday, Oct. 12.
It's also notable that Eastside will be taking on the top-seeded Loganville (24-5, 15-2) Wednesday. Perhaps with Eastside playing the best team (record-wise) in the region and with Winder-Barrow taking on the lowest-ranked team in the region, the Bulldoggs will be able to secure the spot headed into postseason play next week.
