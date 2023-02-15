Bethlehem Christian (7-14 overall, 0-6 region) didn’t have the Senior Night it would’ve liked against George Walton (18-3 overall, 4-2 region), taking a 53-26 loss.
Head coach Lacey Pruitt knew the challenge ahead of her Lady Knights as they faced the Lady Bulldogs, the No.1-ranked team in 4A. She prepared the team with the same message as always: "Get better during this game."
“I think for us, [our goal] is just to be better every day - every time we play, every opportunity we get, we want to be better," Pruitt said.
"We have a really young team. So, for us each day, it's just about being better than we were the day before we played, just learning from our mistakes and fixing them. That's just kind of how we took this game.”
As a result, the Lady Knights came out with a strong presence on the defensive end to start the game.
“I just think it's a mindset for our girls. Just trying to teach them the mindset to stay disciplined to their position and to stay disciplined to what we know," Pruitt said, "that’s the key: move forward with [that discipline] coming out, trying to limit the amount of points from the other team.”
However, that only lasted so long, due to struggles on the offensive end. A 3-pointer by senior guard Sydney Harrison before the six-minute mark of the first quarter was BCA's only field goal for a majority of the period.
George Walton followed that with a 13-5 run to close the period and take a 17-8 lead into the second. They took advantage of their size early, increasing the distance on the scoreboard.
A free throw, immediately followed by a put-back layup, by freshman wing Cannon Collier closed the margin late in the period. She finished with a team-high of eight points in the contest.
“Cannon is an incredible outside shooter. When she is on, it's money," said Pruitt.
"She has that drive to be able to just throw that ball up outside that three point line and bring the energy back to our girls. She does a great job of that for just a ninth grader. She's got a bright future.”
Turnovers were frequent by both teams to start the second period. While those turpresented opportunities for BCA to close the gap, missed layups on the other end – in conjunction with the aforementioned turnovers – cost them that chance.
From there, George Walton went on a 10-2 run to close the half and take a 29-13 lead into the break. A 19-5 third period in favor of the Lady Bulldogs salted the game away for upset-minded Lady Knights.
Bethlehem Christian now prepares for the region tournament matchup at Lakeview (13-12 overall, 6-0 region) Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.