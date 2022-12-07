Apalachee (3-5) had redemption on its mind following the 45-40 season opener to cross-town rival Winder-Barrow (1-6).
In the Lady Wildcats’ previous loss, they held the lead until the fourth quarter, but on Friday, they dealt a healthy dose of revenge with a comeback of their own to secure the 37-34 win.
“I saw what I didn't see the first time when we played (Winder-Barrow),” Apalachee head coach Bill Batson said after the win. “We showed great composure. The kids responded. We minimized our turnovers, made free throws when we needed to hit some big shots and just persevered.”
“Battle of Barrow is a wild environment. It's a big rivalry game. They just showed tremendous poise when it mattered most, and I know how bad they wanted to win this game. I know how bad I wanted to win this game.”
The win signifies Apalachee’s first win over Winder-Barrow in a decade, a mark that Batson and are not shying away from. The Lady Wildcats believe they’ve arrived.
“It means we're here, but we still have a long way to go,” Batson said. “We're the two big schools in Barrow County. They've dominated us for a long time, and these kids have worked their tails off since I got the job. Couldn't be more proud of him.”
“We're here, we're not going anywhere. This was a big one we needed to get off the list”
After being down for a majority of the contest, a jumper by Apalachee junior wing Bre Ashe gave the Lady Wildcats the lead. Sophomore guard Desiree Trudel, then, hit a 3-pointer to ignite an 9-0 Apalachee run to take the 36-26 lead and virtually seal the game.
Trudel played catalyst to the Lady Wildcats’ comeback with nine fourth-quarter points. Ashe was equally as important with seven points of her own in the period.
“Poise and competitive spirit,” Batson said of Trudel’s value to the team. “You could see it. It’s clear to anyone in the gym that the kid wants to win in anything she does.”
“Bre is another kid that didn't really play a lot last year, but her composure,” Batson said of Ashe. “I moved her to the point guard position about two weeks ago. Felt like she gave us more stability. For her to score seven of our points in the fourth quarter down the stretch when we needed them most, just could not be more proud of those two kids.”
Ashe finished with a game-high 13 points, while Trudel finished with 12.
Winder-Barrow made an effort to make a comeback of its own – with a 6-0 run with just over a minute remaining in the game – but couldn’t complete the job.
“I couldn't ask for a better attitude and effort,” Winder-Barrow head coach Kim Garren said. “We'll learn from this. We'll watch film. We'll see how we could’ve handled it differently the next time and not even get in that situation. They hit a couple of threes and got a little momentum. Our head shrunk a little bit defensively, but we'll be alright.”
Missed free throws were the Lady Bulldoggs’ kryptonite and ultimately sank the Lady Bulldoggs. Senior guard Trinity Maxey missed four of her six crunchtime free throws.
“You gotta hit free throws,” Garren said. “But at the end of the day, it never comes down to that. Then, just like her to miss two missed three-point shots, it never comes down to that. If everybody would have made one more rebound, one less mistake, we're not even in that situation. But we do have to be able to hit those clutch shots.”
Maxey and senior forward Alana Daniels led the way for Winder-Barrow. Daniels scored 13 with three 3-pointers in the contest, while Maxey had 12.
Physicality and toughness were the prevalent themes of this year’s Battle of Barrow rematch. As a result, scoring was at a premium, and both teams relied on their ability to thrive in a more gritty contest.
“I was really proud of the aggressiveness out of our post players,” Garren said. “We've gotten nothing from them yet this season and that's been a huge area of growth. That aggressiveness was a game changer for us tonight.”
“They're not all gonna be pretty, especially in rivalry games,” Batson said. “We just wanted to try to protect the basketball as much as we could, minimize our turnovers and then knock down open shots. In a game that's in the 30s, every point is crucial, and we're just thankful that the kids were able to step up and make it count when they needed to.”
Apalachee now looks to ride its momentum when it returns home to host Monroe Area (1-2) Friday night. Winder-Barrow will hope to end its six-game losing streak when it travels to Heritage Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.