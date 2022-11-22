Apalachee (1-2) traveled to Buford Friday evening to take on Seckinger (0-4) and came out with a convincing 54-20 win.
The Lady Wildcats came into the game with redemption on their mind after a blowout loss to Cherokee Bluff in their previous game. As a result, they dominated the contest.
“I really feel like last night was the springboard,” head coach Bill Batson said. “I think we can still reach our goals.”
There were some lineup changes made in the game, as Batson inserted underclassmen to provide a spark.
“That’s the lineup we are going with moving forward,” Batson said after the win.
Sophomore Abi Verne and junior Bre Ashe led the way for Apalachee, scoring 13 points each. Sophomore Desiree Trudel added in seven points, while junior Justanna Smoot had six.
Now, Apalachee prepares to travel to Jacksonville Monday to play in a national tournament during the off-week from school. Eight of the top 25 teams in the country will be in attendance, including perennial stars like Monteverde and IMG Academy.
Seckinger 62, Apalachee 35
Apalachee (0-3) continued to struggle as it took a road loss to Seckinger (3-1) Friday night.
The Wildcats were unable to get the wheels turning offensively in the blowout loss, and they will hope to right their wrongs in the Thanksgiving tournament at East Jackson Monday and Tuesday.
