Apalachee’s softball team has dominated competition so far in its 2022 campaignto the playoffs. . From wins against 7A teams to multiple shut-outs, the Wildcats have been “head and shoulders” above its adversaries.
One of the team’s noteworthy shut-out wins was against Oconee County, who Apalacheerouted 13-0 Aug. 17 at home. The win avenged one of two losses earlier this season and marked the fourth shutout of the season for the ‘Chee.
. According to head coach Allan Bailey, junior starting pitcher Ryleigh Sapp has thrown two no-hitters in only 11 games so far this season.
“She’s really dominant in the circle,” Bailey said.
“Sh has been doing a phenomenal job,” he said. ”
Sapp’s consistency can be attributed to the support and energy she receives from her teammates.
no matter who’se turf they’re playing the team makes the atmosphere feel like a home game every game.
“One of the biggest things that we preach every day is you have to control the controllables,” Bailey said. “The attitudes and the energy we bring is in our control everyday, whether we’re playing good or we’re not.”
“It’ll carry us through times that we’re not playing so well, and it’ll make the good times better. That energy is something we pride ourselves on, as we root and cheer each other on. That’s our family dynamic that we believe in, and it’s a really good recipe for our success.”
This energy was felt during the softbaledition of the Battle of Barrow, when Winder-Barrow traveled to Apalachee to continue the heated rivalry. The Wildcats shut out the Bulldoggs 1-0, behind a two-out RBI double by sophomore Destiny Montgomery.
“The Battle of Barrow, I mean it really lived up to its name,” Bailey said. “It was a great contest between two really good teams.
“Rylie was the difference maker for us, keeping them at zero.”
Matchups between Winder-Barrow and Apalachee are always highly anticipated in the community. According to Apalachee fans, “any day you beat Winder is a good day.”
Support for the Wildcats has even been felt hundreds of miles away when Apalachee traveled to south Georgia to compete in a mini tournament against various teams. The Wildcats went 3-1 over the Aug. 5-6 weekend, including two shut-outs against Richmond Hill and Wayne County high schools.
“It was a great way to open up our season,” Bailey said. “Great team bonding for them to come together and just enjoy playing with each other. It was an opportunity for us to build the team chemistry that is a huge part of our program.”
“It was good to go down there and play some good teams. It set us off in the right direction as we started the season.”
The Wildcats look to continue its four-game winning streak Thursday, Aug. 25, when the team travels to Jefferson before returning home to face off against Jackson County in a double-header Tuesday, Aug. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.