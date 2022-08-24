Apalachee’s softball team has dominated competition so far in its 2022 campaignto the playoffs. . From wins against 7A teams to multiple shut-outs, the Wildcats have been “head and shoulders” above its adversaries.

One of the team’s noteworthy shut-out wins was against Oconee County, who Apalacheerouted 13-0 Aug. 17 at home. The win avenged one of two losses earlier this season and marked the fourth shutout of the season for the ‘Chee.

