Apalachee (5-7) narrowly escaped Northview (0-10) Friday night with a 41-34 win to stop its two-game slide from the past week.
The Lady Wildcats led for nearly the entire matchup, but nearly gave up the lead late in the game. The Lady Titans went on a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter, making it a 34-29 lead with five minutes left in the game.
An and-one from junior wing Alyssa Willer ended the run, which was then followed by a layup from junior big Jyrah Hughley to extend the lead back to seven.
The most worrisome part of the game for Apalachee head coach Bill Batson came when the Lady Titans were able to trim the lead to just two with three minutes left.
However, his team was able to respond to close the game out with a 5-0 run, powered by the scoring efforts of junior big Justanna Smoot. She scored two layups in 40 seconds to salt the game away.
I was certainly animated with them on the side, and I didn't know how [the game] would turn out,” Batson said. “I think just that mental toughness –clearly we're not where we want to be, but we've progressed. Nothing is guaranteed, so I’m very proud and thankful we were able to hold on.”
Smoot finished with a double-double to lead the Lady Wildcats. She had 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Apalachee struggled out of the gates after soundly defeating Northview’s JV team 41-13 prior to the game. Batson said that played a part in the Lady Wildcats’ troubles to start the contest.
“I think our girls went in there, saw that and thought, ‘This is going to be a walk in the park,’” Batson said.
As such, Batson was disappointed in his team’s effort and execution in the first quarter, which led them to a slim 7-5 lead after eight minutes.
“Old habits die hard, and us turning the ball over and not giving ourselves the good shots off has plagued us all year,” Batson said.
To make matters worse, execution-wise, starting point guard Bre Ashe went down in the first quarter with an ankle injury. An MRI later revealed there were no breaks or excessive tears. Though, Batson is still unsure whether the injury is a bad sprain or tendon/ligament issue.
Ashe’s timetable for return is around 3-4 weeks, but Batson is hoping for 2-3 weeks.
“It is a good sign that she can now put a little bit of weight on it, and we got her in a boot,” Batson said. “It is still extremely painful, but [the doctor] thinks she’s extremely lucky.”
With Ashe out, sophomore Desiree Trudel was tasked with running the offense. Trudel is typically one of the Lady Wildcats’ top scorers, and Batson would’ve preferred to have her as a scoring threat in the offense Friday night.
Going forward, facilitating duties will likely be split between the guards, such as senior Carlie Lumpkin and Trudel.
Apalachee has a brief break away from action for Christmas before hosting Central Gwinnett Thursday, Dec. 29.
