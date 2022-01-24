Landon Horacek, eighth grader at Haymon-Morris Middle School won the 2022 District Spelling Bee and will represent HMMS and the Barrow County School System at the District 3 competition later in the school year.
The 2022 spelling bee runner-up is Ray Raymond, seventh grader at Russell Middle School. If Horacek is unable to compete in the District 3 competition, Raymond will take his place to represent BCSS.
In a news release announcing the winners, BCSS extended gratitude to Georgia Association of Educators and the Barrow County Association of Educators for sponsoring the event as well as all school level coordinators, judges Meggan McNally, Jennie Persinger and Tiara Mensinger, announcer Scott King, Dr. Angela Moton and Dr. Ken Greene, the BCSS IT department and A/V instructor William Wingfield for live-streaming and recording the event as well as all teachers, families and administrators who helped make the Spelling Bee a success.
The following are the 2022 school-level Spelling Bee winners and their alternates:
AUBURN ELEMENTARY: Mariangel Vergara Barrios, Heather Hembree
BETHLEHEM ELEMENTARY: Angelia Richard, Natalie Hernandez
BRAMLETT ELEMENTARY: Brady Trapp, Nicholas Brookes
COUNTY LINE ELEMENTARY: Samuel Rhinehart, Addison Smith
HOLSENBECK ELEMENTARY: Burnita Chalmers, Bradley Lyra
KENNEDY ELEMENTARY: Kyden Tucker, Dalton Epperson
STATHAM ELEMENTARY: Kellan Rushing, Jaycee English
WESTSIDE ELEMENTARY: Lilly Oehmen, Samantha Klein
YARGO ELEMENTARY: Thiago Pineda, Jenny Nguyen
ARTS AND INNOVATION MAGNET: Clark Gossling, Reilley Bacchus
BARROW ARTS AND SCIENCES ACADEMY: Luca Jauregui, Sophie Sanchez
BEAR CREEK MIDDLE: Carrianne Phillips, Malik Goodwin
HAYMON-MORRIS MIDDLE: Landon Horacek, Ian Paquin
RUSSELL MIDDLE: Ray Raymond, Angelina Rodriguez
WESTSIDE MIDDLE: Carlos Castaneda-Mercado, Molly Hunt
