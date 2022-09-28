SkillsUSA members with Sen. Warnock in Washington D.C.

SkillsUSA members with Senator Raphael Warnock in Washington D.C.

 Credit: Ashley Watson

A delegation of students and instructors across Georgia, which included local residents Ashley Watson of Winder and Paige Buhite of Statham, met with elected officials in Washington, D.C. last week to discuss career and technical education (CTE) programs and their effectiveness in preparing for college and careers.

The four-day SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute conference provided students an opportunity to grow their professionalism, communication and leadership skills, which they applied during visits to Congress.

