A delegation of students and instructors across Georgia, which included local residents Ashley Watson of Winder and Paige Buhite of Statham, met with elected officials in Washington, D.C. last week to discuss career and technical education (CTE) programs and their effectiveness in preparing for college and careers.
The four-day SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute conference provided students an opportunity to grow their professionalism, communication and leadership skills, which they applied during visits to Congress.
Delegations talked to elected officials or their staff members about their education paths and CTE training programs, the value of career and technical education and the benefits of SkillsUSA participation. They explained how today's workplace requires employees with career readiness skills, and that SkillsUSA develops these skills in students of all ages and backgrounds.
The conference focused on advanced communications skills, including development of a SkillsUSA Framework story to share during visits with elected officials.
This year's conference included training for students and advisors on personal and workplace skills, a panel discussion about effective legislative visits with experts from the U.S. House of Representatives, a tour of Washington, D.C., monuments and museums, a CTE Rally and a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.
SkillsUSA is one of the nation's largest individual membership organizations for career and technical students and its programs are integrated into the CTE curriculum. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the average high school graduation rate for students concentrating in CTE programs is 94% compared to an average national freshman graduation rate of 85%. CTE also helps create a trained pipeline of future workers to support a strong American economy and global competitiveness.
Founded in 1965, SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of students, teachers and industry that empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. The SkillsUSA Framework of Personal, Workplace and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics inspires work and life success for students while helping industry close the skills gap currently leaving millions of skilled trade jobs unfilled. Through SkillsUSA's career competitions program and curricula, employers ensure schools are teaching relevant technical skills, and with SkillsUSA's credentialing process, they can assess the career-readiness of their future employees. SkillsUSA's membership of more than 330,000 students and instructors encompasses middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions in every state and three U.S. territories. SkillsUSA programming covers 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations and is recognized by the U.S. departments of Education and Labor as integral to career and technical education. For more information: www.skillsusa.org.
