An active adult community is coming to Barrow County after the Winder City Council voted to annex and rezone a property owned by The Richard Brevard Russell III Dynasty Trust and R&P Holdings, LP.
The property spans 168 acres on Monroe Highway and Millsaps Road. It is currently zoned in three of Barrow County’s zoning districts including agricultural (AG), neighborhood commercial (C-1) and community commercial (C-2).
The applicant, Ridgeline Land Planning, Inc., requested to annex and rezone the property into the City of Winder Winder’s Planned Unit Development zoning district to accommodate the development of a community mixed with single-family detached homes and single-family attached townhomes with commercial frontage.
The development, Courtyards of Winder, will consist of 432 units of four housing types created to serve adults aged 55 and over. Of the 432 units, 231 are detached single-family lots ranging from 50-60 feet wide and 201 are attached single-family townhomes ranging from 26-30 feet.
The community will include amenities including a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts, a dog park, community lawn, community garden and a multi-use path.
The proposed gross density for the entire property is 2.56 residential units per acre.
The development will feature two commercial tracts as part of the overall development, described as “Retail Village Neighborhood Commercial (B-1).
The largest of the two commercial tracts is 20 acres and adjacent to Winder/Monroe Highway/Hwy. 211 and across from Punkin Junction Road. The site layout shows 20 commercial buildings and associated parking around a central community lawn.
Surrounding land use includes Chimney’s Golf Course, Bethlehem Church/Bethlehem Christian Academy, Corinth Methodist Church and single-family residential.
The applicant requested several variances from the city’s comprehensive zoning ordinance to reduce minimum requirements for lot area, lot width, floor area, porch depth, building separation distance, windows and yard setbacks.
The proposed senior community will generate 118 trips in the morning peak hours and 139 trips in the evening peak hours. In total, the community will generate 2,056 daily trips.
The site plan includes four entrances along Hwy. 11 near Punkin Junction Road and Harry McCarty Road.
A 25-foot planted buffer borders the eastern portion of the commercial site, adjacent to the single-family residential lots within the development and the frontage along Monroe Hwy.
The development is considered a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) and completed the required processing and review for DRIs in Nov. 2022 per state statute.
