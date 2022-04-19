Some important election deadlines coming up for the primary election May 24:
• April 25: The last day to register and be eligible to vote in the May 24 primary.
• May 2: Early voting for the May 24 primary begins.
• May 13: The last day to submit an absentee ballot application to the Barrow County Elections and Voter Registration Office to be eligible to vote in the primary election.
Voter registration is available online at the Elections Division of the Secretary of State's Office's website: registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
Registered voters can also view and print their precinct cards using the SOS website, along with other resources and tools for registered voters.
