The Magnolia Place Restaurant 99
41 CANDLER ST WINDER, GA 30680
Inspection date: Feb. 3, 2022
Violations:
1. Condensation buildup around reach in cooler in kitchen prep area. Ensure no moisture/liquid accumulates inside bottom of cooler.
2. Food debris in bottom of reach in freezer and dry storage cabinet.
Target Food Ave 94
916 LOGANVILLE HWY BETHLEHEM, Ga. 30620
Inspection date: Feb. 2, 2022
Violations:
1. Inspector observed sugar container without label on it. Person in charge was advised that all items must have label on container if not easily recognizable.
2. Inspector observed bracelets on food workers wrists. Person in charge was advised to ensure employees only wear plain wedding band on hands and wrists.
3. Inspector observed employees with only visors on. Person in charge was advised employees must wear full hat or hair net.
Starbucks Kiosk at Ingles Store #57 87
285 NORTH BROAD ST WINDER, Ga. 30680
Inspection date: Jan, 25, 2022
Violations
1. Inspector observed no current employee signatures on employee health reporting agreement. Person in charge advised to get employees to sign agreement as soon as possible.
2. Inspector observed milks being left out at room temperature. Person in charge was advised to always ensure items requiring temperature control for safety are cold, held at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Person in charge rapidly chilled items.
Chen's Garden 92
1296 ATLANTA HWY Ste F107 AUBURN, Ga. 30011
Last Inspection Date: Jan. 12, 2022
Violations
1. Inspector observed several dish racks were stored on the floor. Person in charge was advised to store the dish racks at least six inches above the floor
2. Several single service containers (soy sauce, spice containers) were being reused for bulk storage. The person in charge was advised to discard the single use containers and purchase containers that can withstand multiple washes.
3. Inspector observed the shelving throughout the entire kitchen was unclean with grease and food debris. Person in charge was advised to clean or replace the shelving and clean the shelving more often to prevent the grease and food buildup.
4. Several fly strips were hanging in the kitchen. Person in charge was advised that the fly strips were not approved and to contact a pest control operator to assist in the reduction of the flies.
