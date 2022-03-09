YARGO ELEMENTARY 100
1000 Haymon Morris Road, Winder
Last inspection date: Feb. 7, 2022
HARDEE'S 71
113 North Broad Street, Winder
Last inspection date: Feb. 8, 2022
Violations:
• mold in drive thru drink nozzle for sprite; repeat violation.
• chicken in prep table cold held above 41 degrees; repeat violation.
• food employees without hair restraints.
• inspection report not posted for drive thru.
• mop sink not in good repair, drain clogged; repeat violation.
• sink with bent faucet, not in good repair.
• grime build up on floors, walls, ceiling and ceiling vent in dry storage area and a hole in the wall near fryer basket rack; repeat violation.
• gap between backdoor and wall.
PROJECT ADAM 97
112 Lanthier Street, Winder
Last inspection date: Feb. 9, 2022
Violations:
• several packages of deli meat, stored in the reach in cooler, had an expiration date of Jan. 22, 2022.
LA CENTINELA 87
138 West Athens Street, Winder
Last inspection date: Feb. 9, 2022
Violations:
• no verifiable employee health reporting agreement was accessible during inspection.
• no date marking on cocktail shrimp and patties in prep cooler across from grill.
• missing coving throughout kitchen.
• no designated employee item area causing items to be mis-stored. Repeat violation.
• ants on sprite nozzles in bar area.
DUNKIN DONUTS 90
306 Exchange Boulevard, Bethlehem
Last inspection date: Feb. 9, 2022
Violations:
• food in dry storage (syrup containers) on floor instead of 6 inches off of floor; repeat violation.
• long painted fingernails among staff; repeat violation.
• incorrect score posted in drive thru (95 was posted when 83 was old score); repeat violation.
• napkins and single service items stored on floor instead of 6 inches off of ground; repeat violation.
• cups not stored in protective sleeve exposing lip of cup to contamination; repeat violation.
• grime build up on equipment throughout establishment; repeat violation.
• wall junction coming up, dusty ceilings and walls throughout establishment; repeat violation.
SUBWAY 94
271 North Broad Street, Winder
Last inspection date: Feb. 14, 2022
Violations:
• The restaurant does not have a designated certified food safety manager. Advised the person in charge that the restaurant must have a certified food safety manager by June 30, 2022. Repeat violation.
LATIN FLAVORS STEAK HOUSE MOBILE UNIT 100
21 East Athens Street, Winder
Last inspection date: Feb. 22, 2022
KRYSTAL RESTAURANT 93
19 Monroe Highway, Winder
Last inspection date: Feb. 23, 2022
Violations:
• several delivered frozen items left on floor outside of walk in freezer.
• employee scoop ice with cup instead of scoop.
• employee without proper hair restraint in establishment.
• dust a grime build up on equipment throughout establishment; repeat violation.
• cracked floor tiles and holes in wall throughout establishment,grime build-up on ceiling throughout establishment; repeat violation.
WAFFLE HOUSE 93
848 Loganville Highway, Bethlehem
Last inspection date: Feb. 23, 2022
Violations:
• bucket being filled in front hand sink and back hand sink blocked by dolly.
• tomatoes being cooled in prep top cooler near grill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.