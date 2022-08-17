The inner-child within each member of Leadership Barrow’s Class of 2023 was brought out during the group’s first session at Camp Twin Lakes Wednesday, Aug. 10, where the day was filled with team-building challenges and risk-taking fun.
“It truly felt like being dropped off for the first day of school,” said class member Aimee Kiebler.
“Everyone seemed excited and a some were even nervous,” she said.
Class of 2023 lead facilitator Ben McDaniel and assistant facilitator Shenley Rountree led the group in discussions on Emergenetics, which is a profile assessment that dives the thought processes of each individual and how those processes effect behaviors.
“It was so enlightening to dive deeper into the way you think and how that reflects in your behavior. Learning about yourself and seeing where others fall on that spectrum too will help the group work better together,” said Kiebler.
The group heard from Tricia Massey from Piedmont Athens Regional, the sponsor of Leadership Barrow 2023 before beginning its first “get to know you” game.
“The first day is all about learning about the program, yourself and your classmates,” said program coordinator Christine Greeson.
Also during its first session, class presidents, Facebook fans and storyteller were selected.
The Class of 2023 co-presidents are Barrow County Commissioner Alex Ward and Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Faye Spaulding.
“I volunteered to serve as a co-president for the Leadership Barrow class because in a group full of amazing leaders, I believe I can provide a facilitative style of leadership that ensures all voices are being heard while still moving forward towards our goals,” said Ward.
According to Spaulding, “I volunteered because it offers me an opportunity to give back or make a difference to the people around me. I like the quote by Winston Churchill, ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give’.”
The class Facebook fans are Robin Martinelli, president of Martinelli Investigations, and Kayla Shumate, Chicos FAS administrative assistant.
“I am a social butterfly and love connecting with people. I want to tell my community how great the Leadership Barrow Class of 2023 is,” said Martinelli.
“I volunteered for Facebook fan because I love being able to share a story or experience with others. Being able to engage with our community via our social media platforms will share the word about this wonderful program and how others can get involved,” said Shumate.
The class storyteller is Aimee Keibler, Barrow County Chamber of Commerce administrative director.
“This class has some great insights into why they are doing what they are doing,” said Kiebler.
The Camp Twin Lakes staff provided the group with lunch before they set out to take on the high ropes course.
“For the first day, it was amazing to watch teams encourage each other and be cheerleaders for those they may not have even met before today,” said Kiebler.
“ Bonds were made and cemented today that will last a lifetime. Everyone left with a little more than what they started with, maybe not energy, but knowledge about themselves or someone else in the class.
“It was a truly wonderful first session and the class is eagerly anticipating the rest of the year together. This class is going to do great things,” she said.
