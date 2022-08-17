The inner-child within each member of Leadership Barrow’s Class of 2023 was brought out during the group’s first session at Camp Twin Lakes Wednesday, Aug. 10, where the day was filled with team-building challenges and risk-taking fun.

“It truly felt like being dropped off for the first day of school,” said class member Aimee Kiebler.

