2022-2023 Leadership Barrow Class of 2023

"A community of passionate, competent leaders successfully leading tomorrow’s Barrow County," is the motto of Leadership Barrow, which the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor Piedmont Athens Regional recently announced the following individuals as the selected members for its Class of 2023.

Locations

(1) comment

Benjamin.S.McDaniel
Ben McDaniel

What a great group. It's going to be a great year!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.