2022-2023 Leadership Barrow Class of 2023
"A community of passionate, competent leaders successfully leading tomorrow’s Barrow County," is the motto of Leadership Barrow, which the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor Piedmont Athens Regional recently announced the following individuals as the selected members for its Class of 2023.
• Lead facilitator: Ben McDaniel - Barrow County Economic Development
• Co-facilitator: Shenley Rountree - Barrow County School System
• Program coordinator: Christine Greeson - Barrow County Chamber of Commerce
· Mili Argueta - Bank OZK
· Monica Barney - Barrow Ministry Village
· Stephanie Byrd - Barrow County Schools
· Andy Crawford - District Attorney's Office
· Miranda Deaton - Apalachee High School
· Millie Finch - Night Sky Coffee Roasters
· Jessica Garrett - Barrow County Tax Commissioner
· Matt Humphries - Camp Twin Lakes
· Aimee Keibler - Barrow County Chamber of Commerce
· Tabitha Knight - City of Winder
· Colleen Lizardi - Colleen Lizardi Wellness
· Robin Martinelli - Martinelli Investigations
· Kym McLane - Piedmont CASA
· Tamicka Moon - South State Bank
· Molly Morris - Akins Ford
· Bobby Poage - Stepan Company
· Billy Porter - Cable East, Inc
· Chris Purvis - First Citizens Bank
· Beth Ratliff - Winder Public Library
· Jordan Raper - Peggy Slappey Properties
· Vickie Short - Barrow Board of Commissioners
· Kayla Shumate - Chico's FAS
· Faye Spaulding - Barrow County Sherriff's office
· Patty Taylor - Patty Ann Design
· Tim Terrili - Heritage Realty
· Jason Tyner - Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
· Staci Waters - Barrow County Farm Bureau
· Dr. Jennifer Wood - SIMS Academy
The Leadership Barrow program is focused on building leaders with the skills and passion to lead tomorrow’s Barrow County and build deeply rooted relationships in the community. The first class is August 10 at Camp Twin Lakes in Fort Yargo State Park.
Participants will review and learn about their Emerginetics Profile Assessment and then they will hit the ropes course led by staff at Camp Twin Lakes for hands-on team building.
Each month the class will participate in a unique program designed to challenge participants in how they look at leadership and the issues facing our community today.
The meetings will cover skills-based issues like leadership styles, personality profiling and interpersonal communication.
The issues-based component of the program will address a diverse cross section of community issues relating to Barrow County that will extend into our region of the state.
Listed below are some topics and assignments, which are part of the 10-month curriculum:
· The History of Barrow County
· Education/Barrow County School System
· Nonprofits and their role in the community
· Business and leadership
· State legislature and local government
· Public services and infrastructure
As part of service to the community, the class will conduct a community service project and will conclude the program with a formal graduation at The Georgia Club in Statham on June 7, 2023.
(1) comment
What a great group. It's going to be a great year!
