The following are library happenings coming up at local libraries around the county:
AUBURN
• Lego Club - Saturday, March 4, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Monthly on the first Saturday. Library provides the bricks, community provides the imagination. Join to make creations that will displayed in the library. Ages 4 and up with caregiver.
• Crochet/Knit Club - Monday, March 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime, Monday, March 6, 11a.m. -12 p.m. Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with caregiver.
• Teen Monday Fundays - Monday, March 6, 5-6 p.m. From game nights, to crafts, to Anime Club, to trivia - join every week for something fun just for teens. Ages 12-19 welcome.
• Lapsit Storytime - Wednesday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces Auburn's littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys, as well as rhymes and songs.
• Community Garden Interest Meeting - Tuesday, March 22, 6-7 p.m. A talk about a refresh for the community gardening program.
• "How to Library" Class - Thursday, March 24, 2-3 p.m. Learn how to get the most out of library cards, from how to search in PINES to using the app to exploring the digital resources.
STATHAM
• Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration - Friday, March 3, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Join the library for some birthday cake to help celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday and reading.
• Family Game Day - Saturday, March 4, 10:30 am - 12:00 p.m. Monthly on the first Saturday
Bring the whole family for a morning of old-fashioned board and card games.
• Toddler Time - Monday, March 6, 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Weekly on Monday. Join Ms. Ashley for a very special rhythms, rhymes and repetition lapsit storytime for babies aged birth - 24 months.
• Ready To Read PreK Storytime - Wednesday, March 8, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Join Ms. Ashley in the new kids area of the library for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts and bubbles.
WINDER
• Teen Craft: Embroidered Bookmarks - Thursday, March 2, 4 - 5 p.m. Construct your own special fabric bookmark with a unique embroidered design. This program is for teens and tweens ages 12-18, while program supplies last.
• Free Play Friday - Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monthly on the first Friday. Designed for caregivers and their kids to interact in play. Join for a very short story time and educational free play for the remaining time. For ages 9 months - 5 years with a caregiver.
• A Walk On The Wild Side Book Club - Saturday, March 4, 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Monthly on the first Saturday. A book club that might make the hair on the back of your neck stand up and leave your heart pumping. If this sounds like your thing, join Winder's newest adult book club. For adults only. Contact scraft@prlib.org for more information.
• Lapsit Storytime - Tuesday, March 7, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages Birth - 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
• Medicare/SNAP Event Question/Answer Event - Tuesday, March 7, 12- 1 p.m.
Athens Community Council on Aging will be at Winder Library answering any and all questions about Medicare enrollment, savings programs, prescription drug plans, SNAP enrollment, maximizing your monthly benefits and more. Certified state health insurance program counselors will be on site to assist with any specific problems or applications.
• Volunteens - Tuesday, March 7, 5 - 6 p.m. Monthly on the first Tuesday. A monthly program at where teens unite to help out the community. These programs are grounded in creativity and action to support local establishments and the library itself. To become part of Volunteens, just show up at the monthly program ready to be helpful.
• Pop-Up Library @ Winder Senior Center - Wednesday, March 8, 10 - 11 a.m. Monthly on the second Wednesday at the Barrow Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St, Winder. Includes a selection of large print materials available for check out.
• Family Game Night with Snacks - Wednesday, March 8, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Includes board games of all kinds geared toward ages 4 and up. Refreshments will be served courtesy of the Winder Public Library Friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.