The following happenings are coming up at local public libraries around the county:
AUBURN
24 5th Street
• Crime After Crime Book Club - Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6-7 p.m. Monthly on the third Thursday.
• Whether you are casually interested in true crime or a completely obsessed murderhead, Auburn invites the community to join in the discussions of crime after crime.
• Bad Movie Night - Friday, Aug. 19 at 4-5 p.m. Join for this fin-tastically awful double-feature of Dino-Shark and Deep Blue Sea. Content not suitable for minors - Adults only.
• Crafternoon - Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monthly on the third Saturday. Once a month, drop in and make a free craft. All supplies provided. Ages 3 and up with caregiver.
• Crochet/Knit Club - Monday, Aug. at 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Weekly on Monday
• Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime - Monday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Weekly on Monday. Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with caregiver.
• Teen Monday Fundays - Monday, Aug. 22 at 5-6 p.m. Weekly on Monday. Something special offered just for teens. From game nights to crafts to anime club to trivia. Ages 12-19 welcome.
• Lapsit Storytime - Wednesday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces Auburn's littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
BRASELTON
15 Brassie Lane
• Tale Waggers with Zeke - Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 4-5 p.m.
• Meet Zeke, the amazing four legged friend who loves a good book. Zeke and his best friend, Mrs. Diane, love to meet library patrons of all ages (especially kids) and have books read to him. Zeke is a certified therapy dog.
STATHAM
1928 Railroad Street
• Home school Hangout - Friday, Aug. 19 at 1-3 p.m. Monthly on the third Friday.
• Fall Shoebox Seed Starting - Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 3-4 p.m. Join UGA Extension agent Alicia Holloway as she teaches how to start fall seeds in a shoebox.
WINDER
189 Bellview St, Winder
• Ready to Read Story time - Thursday, Aug. 18 at 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
• Teen Stress Release Night - Thursday, Aug. 18 at 4-5 p.m. Monthly on the third Thursday. Teens are welcome to come and release their stresses and worries twith an afternoon of painting and other zen activities. Ages 12-18. While supplies last.
• Free Play Friday - Friday, Aug. 19 at 10-11 a.m. Monthly on the third Friday. Designed for caregivers and their kids to interact and play. Join for a very short story time and educational free play for the remaining time. For ages 9 month-5 years with a caregiver.
• Lapsit Storytime - Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10:0-11 a.m. Weekly on Tuesday. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages Birth - 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
