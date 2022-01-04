The following events are coming up this week at Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder public libraries:
AUBURN
• Lego Club - Saturday, Jan. 8 from 1 - 2 p.m. Ages four and up with a caregiver. Lego builders can make their visions come to life. Legos provided.
• Auburn Crochet/Knit Club - Monday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Weekly on Mondays.
• Ready to Read Pre-K Story time - Monday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Weekly on Mondays. Ages two and up with a caregiver. Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts.
• Teen Monday Fundays - Monday, Jan 10 from 5 - 6 p.m. Ages 12 to 19. Weekly on Mondays. Teens are offered a variety of fun activities from game nights to crafts, Anime Club and trivia.
• Cover to Cover Book Club - Monday, Jan. 10 from 6 - 7 p.m. Monthly on the second Monday. The club reads a variety of books including literary fiction and nonfiction. Club members may bring a snack or dessert to share and chat with other book lovers.
• Adult Craft Night - Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 5- 6 p.m. Monthly on the second Tuesday.
• Lapsit Story time - Wednesday Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesays. Designed for infants up to two-years-old. The storytime introduces babies to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
Auburn Public Library is located at 24 5th Street, Auburn, Ga. 30011. It’s open on Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BRASELTON
• Lightning Bug Story time - Thursday, Jan. 6 from 6-7 p.m. Children enjoy storytime with Mrs. Stacy in their pajamas and favorite stuffed animal.
• Cocoon Storytime - Friday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. For infants up to two-years-old. Share books, songs, rhymes and sign language in this 20 - 30 minute program with Mrs. Lindsay.
• Bookworm Storytime - Saturday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. All ages. Features dancing, songs and stories with Mrs. Stacy.
• Tale Waggers with Zeke - Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 4-5 p.m. Zeke is a certified therapy dog who loves a good book. Zeke loves to meet library patrons of all ages, especially kids, and have books read to him and his best friend, Mrs. Diane.
• Inchworm Storytime - Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. For ages five and under. Sharing books, songs and coloring with Mrs. Stacy.
Braselton Public Library is located at 15 Brassie Lane, Braselton, Ga. 30517. Its open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
STATHAM
• Crafty Kids - Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monthly on the second Saturday. Join Miss Ann for a morning of kids crafting fun.
• Lapsit Storytime - Monday, Jan. 10 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Weekly on Mondays. Join Miss Ann for a stroytime with rhythms, rhymes and repetition for babies up to 24 months.
• Ready to Read PreK Storytime - Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly on Wednesdays. Join Miss Ann in the new kids area of the library for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles.
Statham Public Library is located at 1928 Railroad Street, Statham, Ga. 30666. It’s open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WINDER
•Ready to Read Storytime - Thursday, Jan. 6 from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Weekly on Thursdays. Ages three to five with a caregiver. Siblings welcome. Stories, songs, finger-plays and movement with Miss Beth.
•Maker Monday Kid’s Craft Day - Monday, Jan. 10. Ages 12 and under. Open crafting day for kids.
•Senior Shorts - Monday, Jan. 10 from 11 - 11:45 a.m. Monthly on the second Monday at Barrow Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee Street, Winder, Ga. 30680. Readings of short stories, anecdotes, jokes and more. Free laughs included.
•Lapsit Storytime - Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 10:30 - 11 a.m. Ages two and under with a caregiver. Siblings welcome. Weekly on Tuesdays. Stories, songs, finger-plays and movement with Miss Beth.
•Literary Potluck Book Club - Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monthly on the first Wednesday. Celebrates all types of literature. The group chooses and reads a fiction or non-fiction selection from classic to contemporary in a wide variety of genres. Club members may bring an appetizer or dessert to share if they wish.
Winder Public Library is located 189 Bellview Street in Winder, Ga. 30680. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other programs and resources offered in Barrow County through the Piedmont Regional Library System:
BEANSTACK CHALLENGES
• 1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN CHALLENGE - A nationwide program designed to help parents and caregivers prepare their children for kindergarten by reading together. To participate, simply read a book to your newborn, infant, toddler, and/or preschooler and record it at prlib.beanstack.org.
The program is self-paced and can take anywhere from a few months to a few years. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child begins kindergarten. Contact your local library to inquire about prizes that your child may earn with each milestone.
• 100 BOOKS BEFORE GRADUATION - Commit to reading 100 books before graduating high school. You can choose any books you like and log your reading as you go to earn your badges
• GENRE CHALLENGE - Read new books and complete activities to earn badges.
• 10 TYPES TO TRY CHALLENGE - A challenge that asks participants to read a book in each of ten categories, keep track of time spent reading and share your favorite discoveries with the library and your fellow readers by adding a review.
VIRTUAL PROGRAMMING
The Piedmont Regional Library System offers virtual programming for children and teens via YouTube channels, which feature book talks, storytimes, special craft demos and more.
GEORGIA PUBLIC LIBRARIES PARTNERSHIP PASS
Through partnerships with organizations across the state, Georgia’s public libraries provide families with educational and recreational opportunities to spend time together while saving money. With your library card, you can check out passes for free and reduced-cost entry to places like Zoo Atlanta, Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites, The Center for Puppetry Arts and more. Please check with your local library for the current status of all its partnership passes.
THE PINES STUDENT PLAY LIBRARY CARD
Barrow County School System students can use their student identification card to check out books from the public library. The PINES Library Card Access for Youth (PLAY) program gives students free access to public library materials and online resources to help them succeed in school and help develop a lifelong love of reading. Public libraries are available all year long, including during the summer months.
Students can search the PINES library catalog of over 11 million items for books, DVD’s, audiobooks and other materials at over 300 libraries across Georgia, place items on hold for free delivery to their nearest library, Store lists of books they’ve read and would like to read, check out free downloadable ebooks and audiobooks for all ages, access the Online World Book Encyclopedia and nonfiction ebooks, sign up for Mango, an interactive, fun way to learn another language, access practice tests for the SAT, PSAT and many others and much more.
