AUBURN
24 5th Street, Auburn
Shipwreck Party - Friday, July 15, 4-5 p.m. Close out Summer Reading and celebrate all things ocean, including pirates, mermaids and explorers.
Crafternoon - Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monthly on the third Saturday. Once a month, drop in and make a free craft. Supplies provided. Ages 3 and up with caregiver.
Crochet/Knit Club - Monday, July 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Weekly on Monday.
Teen Monday Fundays - Monday, July 18, 5-6 p.m. Weekly on Monday. From game nights, to crafts, to Anime Club, to trivia, join every week for something fun just for teens. Ages 12-19 welcome.
Meeting room - Volunteer Orientation - Tuesday, July 19, 1-2 p.m.
BRASELTON
15 Brassie Ln, Braselton
Lightening Bug Storytime - Thursday, July 14, 6-7 p.m. Wear pajamas, bring a stuffed animal and relax while listening to a bedtime story with Mrs. Stacy.
Cocoon Storytime - Friday, July 15, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. This lapsit storytime is for infants birth to 2 years old. Share books, songs, rhymes and sign language in this 20-30 minute program with Mrs. Lindsay.
Bookworm Storytime - Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. This storytime features dancing, songs and stories with Mrs. Stacy. For family members of all ages.
Tale Waggers with Zeke - Tuesday, July 19, 4- 5 p.m. Meet Zeke, the amazing four legged friend who loves a good book. Zeke and his best friend, Mrs. Diane, love to meet library patrons of all ages and have books read to him. Zeke is a certified therapy dog.
Inchworm Storytime - Wednesday, July 20, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. This storytime is for children ages 5 and under. Join for a fun time of sharing books, songs and coloring with Mrs. Stacy.
STATHAM
1928 Railroad St., Statham
Little Ice Cream Dude - Thursday, July 14, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Beau Shell (the little ice cream dude) shares ice cream and shares his story of becoming a business owner at the age of 8. He is now a teenager and owns his own ice cream business in Athens.
Toddler Time - Monday, July 18 10:30-11 a.m. Weekly on Monday. Join Miss Ann for a very special rhythms, rhymes and repetition lapsit storytime for babies ages birth - 24 months.
Ready To Read PreK Storytime - Wednesday, July 20, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Come join Miss Ann in the new kids area of the library for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles.
WINDER
189 Bellview St., Winder
Teen: Sea Glass Sun Catchers - Thursday, July 14, 4 - 5 p.m. Sea glass is the remnant of glass bottles tossed ashore by the sea. The sea tumbles and polishes the shards of glass into something beautiful. Join the library to make your own sea glass sun catcher. Ages 12-18. While supplies last.
Free Play Friday - Friday, July 15, 10-11 a.m. Monthly on the third Friday. Designed for caregivers and their kids to interact in play. Join us for a very short story time and educational free play for the remaining time. For ages 9 months-5 years with a caregiver.
Maker Monday Kid's Craft Day - Monday, July 18. Weekly on Monday. Stop in any time on Maker Mondays for the craft of the week. Crafts are in-house and geared toward children under 12 (age appropriateness will vary weekly). Check the calendar of events at prlib.org for detailed descriptions.
Help A Child Smile Mobile Dentist - Wednesday, July 20, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
