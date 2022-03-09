The following are events happening at libraries around the county:

AUBURN

Crochet/Knit Club

Monday, March 14, 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m. Weekly on Monday.

Ready to Read Pre-K Story Time

Monday, March 14, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Weekly on Monday.

Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages two and up with a caregiver.

Teen Monday Fundays

Monday, March 14, 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Weekly on Monday.

Catered to teens, the library offers something for teens every Monday night starting at 5 p.m. From game nights, to crafts, to Anime Club, to trivia, come by each week for something fun. Ages 12-19 welcome.

Cover to Cover Book Club

Monday, March 14, 6 - 7 p.m. Monthly on the second Monday.

Read a variety of books, from literary fiction to nonfiction to young adult. Bring a snack or dessert to share and chat with other book lovers.

Intro to Gardening

Tuesday, March 15, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Lapsit Story Time

Wednesday, March 16, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday.

·Designed for ages birth to two, this story time introduces Auburn's littlest patrons to board books, sensory toys, rhymes and songs.

BRASELTON

Lightening Bug Story Time

Thursday, March 10, 6 - 7 p.m.

Lay back and listen to a bedtime story with Mrs. Stacy.

Cocoon Story Time

Friday, March 11, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

This lapsit storytime is for infants birth to two years old. Share books, songs, rhymes and sign language in this 20-30 minute program with Mrs. Lindsay.

Bookworm Story Time

Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

This story time for family members of all ages will feature dancing, songs and stories with Mrs. Stacy

Tale Waggers with Zeke

Tuesday, March 15, 4 - 5 p.m.

Come meet Zeke, Braselton's amazing four legged friend who loves a good book. Zeke and his best friend, Mrs. Diane, love to meet library patrons of all ages (especially kids) and have books read to him. Zeke is a certified therapy dog.

STATHAM

Tech on Thursdays

Thursday, March 10 12 - 4 p.m. Monthly on second Thursday.

Janet will be available for your tech learning needs such as setting up e-mail, creating a resume or other Word documents, Powerpoint, Excel spreadsheets, Libby app, PINES app, device set-up, etc.

Crafty Kids

Saturday, March 12, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Monthly on second Saturday.

Join Miss Ann for a morning of kids crafting fun.

Lapsit Story Time

Monday, March 14, 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Weekly on Monday.

Join Miss Ann for a special rhythms, rhymes and repetition lapsit story time for babies birth - 24 months.

Pre-K Ready-to-Read Story Time

Wednesday, March 16, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday.

Join Miss Ann in the new kids area of the library for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles.

WINDER

Ready-to-Read Story Time

Thursday, March 10, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly

Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages three to five with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.

YOGA at the library

Saturday, March 12, 3 - 4 p.m. Weekly on Saturday

Beginner Flow class for adults and mature young adults. Bring mat and/or block/strap (optional) and water. Space is limited to 20 attendees. First come, first serve. Class begins promptly and no late entry.

Maker Monday Kids Craft Day

Monday, March 14. Weekly on Monday

For St. Patrick's Day, the group is making Lucky the Leprechauns. Ages up to 12, while supplies last.

Winder Senior Shorts

Monday, March 14, 11 - 11:45 a.m. Monthly on the second Monday.

Reading of short stories, anecdotes, jokes and more! Free laughs included on the second Monday of each month.

Lapsit Story Time

Tuesday, March 15, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly on Tuesday

Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages Birth - two with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.

Yoga at the Library

Tuesday, March 15, 5:15 - 6:15 p.m. Weekly on Tuesday.

Adult Crafting - Decorated Tote Bags

Wednesday, March 16, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monthly on third Wednesday.

This month the group will be decorating a reusable tote bag.  Adults only while supplies last.

