The following events are coming up at Barrow County's public libraries:
AUBURN
Crime After Crime Book Club
Thursday, March 17, 6-7 p.m. Monthly on third Thursday.
Whether you are casually interested in true crime or a completely obsessed murderhead, come hang out with and discuss crime after crime.
Crafternoon
Saturday, March 19, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monthly on the third Saturday.
Once a month, drop in and make a free craft. All supplies provided. Ages three and up with caregiver.
Crochet/Knit Club
Monday, March 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Weekly on Monday.
Ready to Read Pre-K
Monday, March 21, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Weekly on Monday.
Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages two and up with caregiver.
Teen Monday Fundays
Monday, March 21, 5-6 p.m. Weekly on Monday.
Teens offered something new every Monday. From game nights to crafts to Anime Club to trivia, come join in on the fun every week. Ages 12-19 welcome.
Lapsit Storytime
Wednesday, March 23, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday
Designed for ages birth to two, this storytime introduces Auburn's littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
BRASELTON
15 Brassie Lane, Braselton, Ga. 30517
Lightening Bug Storytime
Thursday, March 17, 6-7 p.m.
Wear PJs, bring stuffed animals, lay back and listen to a bedtime story with Mrs. Stacy.
Cocoon Storytime
Friday, March 18, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
This lapsit storytime is for infants birth to two-years-old. Share books, songs, rhymes and sign language in this 20-30 minute program with Mrs. Lindsay.
Bookworm Storytime
Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
This storytime for family members of all ages will feature dancing, songs and stories with Mrs. Stacy.
Tale Waggers with Zeke
Tuesday, March 22, 4-5 p.m.
Come meet Zeke, Braselton's amazing four legged friend who loves a good book. Zeke and his best friend, Mrs. Diane, love to meet library patrons of all ages (especially kids) and have books read to him. Zeke is a certified therapy dog.
Inchworm Storytime
Wednesday, March 23, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
This storytime is for children ages five and under. Join for a fun time of sharing books, songs and coloring with Mrs. Stacy
STATHAM
1928 Railroad Street, Statham, Ga. 30666
Homeschool Hangout
Friday, March 18, 1-3 p.m. Monthly on third Friday.
Lapsit Storytime
Monday, March 21, 10: 30 -11 a.mm. Weekly on Monday.
Join Miss Ann for a very special rhythms, rhymes and repetition lapsit storytime for babies aged birth - 24 months.
Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime
Wednesday, March 23, 10:30-11 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday
Join Miss Ann in the new kids area of the library for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles.
WINDER
189 Bellview St, Winder, GA 30680, USA
Ready to Read Storytime
Thursday, March 17, 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Weekly.
Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages three to five with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
2nd Annual College and Career Fair
Thursday, March 17, 3- 6:30 p.m. Monthly on the third Thursday.
Visit the Winder Public Library to meet a college or military representative at its Second Annual College and Career Fair for teens. Discover the many advanced education or career opportunities available through Georgia colleges and the United States Military.
Yoga at the Library
Saturday, March 19, 3-4 p.m. Weekly on Saturday
Beginner Flow class for adults and mature young adults. Bring mat and/or block/strap (optional) and water. Space is limited to 20 attendees. First come, first serve. Class begins promptly and no late entry.
Maker Monday Kid's Craft Day
Monday, March 21 - all day. Weekly on Monday.
Welcome Spring with this flower wreath craft. Ages up to 12, while supplies last.
Pajama Story Time Celebrates Ag Literacy
Monday, March 21, 6:00 - 6:45 pm
Come celebrate Ag Literacy with a special story time led by Miss Beth and our special guest, Miss Staci, from Barrow Farm Bureau. After story time, plant seeds and create "monster" masks to take home. All ages with a caregiver.
Lapsit Storytime
Tuesday, March 22, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly on Tuesday.
Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth to two-years-old with a caregiver. Siblings welcome.
Yoga at the Library
Tuesday, March 22, 5:15 - 6:15 p.m. Weekly on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.