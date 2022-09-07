AUBURN
The Auburn Public Library is hosting a Friends Book Sale Thursday, Sept. 8 through Monday, Sept. 13.
PRICES:
Hardbacks $1
Audiobooks: $2
Paperbacks: $0.25 or 5/$1
DVDs: $1
Have You Met Libby? - Friday, Sept. 9, 2-3 p.m. Monthly on the second Friday. Have questions about using eBooks and eAudiobooks? Need help setting up your device? Join once a month for this new class to introduce to the Libby app and help patrons get the most out of digital library resources.
Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime - Monday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Weekly on Monday. Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes, and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with caregiver.
Crochet/Knit Club - Monday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Weekly on Monday
Teen Monday Fundays - Monday, Sept. 12, 5-6 p.m. Weekly on Monday. Teens are offered game nights, crafts, Anime Club, trivia and more. Ages 12-19 welcome.
Cover to Cover Book Club - Monday, Sept. 12, 6- 7 p.m. Monthly on the second Monday. The club reads a variety of books, from literary fiction to nonfiction to Young Adult. Bring a snack or dessert to share and chat with other booklovers.
Adult Craft Night - Tuesday, Sept. 13, 5- 6 p.m. Monthly on the second Tuesday.
Lapsit Storytime - Wednesday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces Auburn's littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
STATHAM
1928 Railroad Street
Folded Book Art Class 2 - Thursday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Deanna AmRhein shares and shows how to complete her book folding art masterpieces. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, call 770-725-4785.
Tech on Thursdays - Thursday, Sept. 8, 12 - 4 p.m. Monthly on the second Thursday. Janet will be available to help with all tech learning needs, including setting up email, creating a resume or other Word document, PowerPoint, Excel spreadsheets, Libby app, PINES app and more.
Crafty Kids - Saturday, Sept. 10, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Seed Swap - Saturday, Sept. 10, 12 - 2 p.m.
Toddler Time - Monday, Sept. 12, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly on Monday. Join Miss Ann for a very special rhythms, rhymes and repetition lapsit storytime for babies aged birth - 24 months.
Ready To Read PreK Storytime - Wednesday, September 14, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Come join Miss Ann in the new kids area of the library for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts, and sometimes bubbles.
WINDER
189 Bellview St, Winder, GA 30680, USA
Bingo Library Card Sign-Up Month - September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Stop by the library throuhgout September for a special readers bingo card. Bring completed cards back to the library before Oct. 1 for a special brag tag. All ages, while supplies last.
Ready to Read Story time - Thursday, Sept. 8, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
PuRL at Train Day - Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Winder Historic Train Depot, 6 Porter St, Winder, GA .Come check out PuRL, the bookmobile, at Train Day at the Gainesville Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum in Winder. Train enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy seeing the railroad memorabilia collection of Jim James Baughman, trustee with the Barrow County Historical Society. Youngsters can enjoy games and activities, including searching for train-themed painted rocks crafted by Saralyn Pope. Prizes go to the winners. Train related items will be available for purchase. There is no admission charge but donations are welcome.
Senior Shorts - Monday, Sept. 12, 11 - 11:45 a.m. Monthly on the second Monday.
Barrow Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St, Winder, GA 30680, USA
Reading of short stories, anecdotes, jokes and more! Free laughs included on the 2nd Monday of each month.
Book Bunnies - Monday, Sept. 12, 4 - 4:45 p.m. Monthly on the second Monday. Stories and activities for kids currently attending Pre-K-3 through 3rd grade.
Lapsit Storytime - Tuesday, Sept. 13, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly on Tuesday.
Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages Birth - 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
Brown Bag Lunch & Fun - Tuesday, Sept. 13, 12-1 p.m. Monthly on the second Tuesday.
Make a sandwich, and bring it over to the library for some lunch and fun. Iced tea and cookies are provided. Bring a friend and enjoy games, prizes and fun. Adults of all ages welcome.
Genealogy on Tuesdays @ the Library - Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2- 3 p.m. Monthly on the second Tuesday. Come explore topics related to genealogy with East Georgia Genealogy Society.
