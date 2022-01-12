Library events coming up this week around Barrow:
Auburn
Crafter noon — Saturday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Once a month, drop in and make a free craft. Supplied provided. Ages 3 and up with caregiver.
Lapis Storytime — Wednesday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Designed for ages two and under. Sensory toys, rhymes and songs.
Braselton
Lighting Bug Storytime - Thursday, Jan. 13, 6 - 7 p.m. Wear your pajamas and bring your favoite stuffed animals and listen to a bedtime story with Mrs. Stacy.
Cocoon Storytime -- Friday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. For infants two and under. Share books, songs, rhymes and sign language with Mrs. Lindsay.
Tale Waggers with Zeke - Tuesday, Jan. 18, 4 - 5 p.m. Meet Zeke, Braselton Library's four-legged friend, and his best friend Mrs. Diane. Zeke is a certified therapy dog who loves to have books read to him.
Statham
Tech on Thursdays — Thursday, Jan. 13, 12 - 4 p.m. Janet will be available for all tech learning needs including setting up e-mail, creating a resume, or other Word document, Powerpoint, Excel spreadsheets, Libby app, PINES app, etc. Help with device set-up is also available.
Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime — Wednesday, Jan. 19, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Join Miss Ann in the new kids area for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles.
Winder
Ready to Read Story Time - Thursday, Jan. 13, 10:30 - 11 a.m. — Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with caregiver. Siblings welcome.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Week —Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Pick up a word search of coloring sheet about Martin Luther King all week long. Ages up to 12.
Lapsit storytime — Tuesday, Jan. 18, 10:30 -11 a.m. Ages two and under with caregiver. Siblings welcome.
Adult Crafting - Decorated Journals — Wednesday, Jan. 19 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Supplies provided to make a gem decorated journal. Adults only. One per person.
