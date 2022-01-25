The following library events are coming up this week around Barrow County:
AUBURN
Seed Swap - Saturday, Jan. 29 from 1 - 2 p.m.
Crochet/Knit Club - Monday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weekly on Monday
Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime - Monday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Weekly on Monday. Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with caregiver.
Teen Monday Fundays - Monday, Jan. 31 from 5-6 p.m. Weekly on Monday Teens are offered something especially for them every Monday night starting at 5 p.m. From game nights to crafts to Anime Club to trivia.Ages 12-19 welcome.
Homeschool Hangout - Tuesday, Feb.1, 10- 11 a.m. Monthly on the first Tuesday.
Lapsit Storytime - Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces Auburn’s littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
The Auburn Public Library is located at 24 5th St, Auburn, Ga. 30011.
BRASELTON
Lightning Bug Storytime - Thursday, Jan. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. Wear your PJs, bring your favorite stuffed animal and lay back and listen to a bedtime story with Mrs. Stacy.
Cocoon Storytime - Friday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This lapsit storytime is for infants birth to 2 years old. Share books, songs, rhymes and sign language in this 20-30 minute program with Mrs. Lindsay.
Bookworm Storytime - Saturday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This storytime for family membors of all ages will feature dancing, songs and stories with Mrs. Stacy.
Tale Waggers with Zeke - Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 4 to 5 p.m. Come meet Zeke, Braselton’s amazing four legged friend who loves a good book. Zeke and his best friend, Mrs. Diane, love to meet library patrons of all ages (especially kids) and have books read to him. Zeke is a certified therapy dog.
Inchworm Storytime - Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This storytime is for children ages 5 and under. Join for a fun time of sharing books, songs and coloring with Mrs. Stacy.
The Braselton Public Library is located at 15 Brassie Ln, Braselton, Ga. 30517.
STATHAM
Tech on Thursday - Thursday, Jan. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Thursday. Retired technology teacher turned librarian, Janet Williams, will teach you anything you want to learn about technology. From setting up an email to creating a resume to constructing a powerpoint presentation, she's got you covered.
Lapsit Storytime - Monday, Jan. 31 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Weekly on Monday. Join Miss Ann for a very special rhythms, rhymes and repetition lapsit storytime for babies aged birth to 24 months.
The Statham Public Library is located at 1928 Railroad St, Statham, Ga. 30666.
WINDER
Ready to Read Story time - Thursday, Jan. 27 from 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
S.T.E.A.M. Potpourri - Thursday, Jan. 27 from 4 to 5 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Thursday. Explores different aspects of science. For students in grades 3 - 6.
Friends of Winder Library Meeting - Thursday, Jan. 27, 5 - 6 p.m. Join the Friends of the Winder Public Library and make a difference in your community
Intro to Geocaching Puzzle Techniques - Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Have you ever struggled to solve a Geocaching Puzzle? Not sure where to start? Never solved a geocaching puzzle? Join the Georgia Geocaching Puzzling Society to learn the basics of geocaching puzzle solving. This interactive class will cover many basic solving techniques. Bring a laptop or notepad. Please do not bring younger children. Pre-registration requested. Check back for QR code.
Maker Monday Kid's Craft Day - Monday, Jan. 31. Weekly on Monday.
Celebrate International Puzzle Day by designing your own puzzle. Stop by and pick up your puzzle to create today. Ages up to 12.
Lapsit Storytime - Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly on Tuesday. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages Birth - 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
Adult Crafting - Holiday Cards - Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Create your own holiday cards for Valentine's Day. Adults only. All materials provided.
Literary Potluck Book Club - Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monthly on the first Wednesday. Literary Potluck celebrates all types of literature. Library staff chooses and reads a fiction or non-fiction selection from classic to contemporary in a wide variety of genres. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share if you wish.
Winder Public Library is located at 189 Bellview St, Winder, Ga. 30680.
