On the first day of P.E. class in seventh grade, I met Lisa who was to become my best friend through the school years that followed.

Seventh grade was a big deal. Country kids from five elementary schools – where most of us were in classes of around 30 – congregated into a junior high that was attached to a high school. We had gone from simple grade schools with six or seven rooms, one principal and an assistant to a place with five offices packed with administration.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.